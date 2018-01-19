10 Reasons Why Our New NHL Team Should Be Called the Seattle Roasters

Future home of the Seattle Roasters. Image: Courtesy Oak View Group

Today the Seattle Times reported on a list of registered domains unearthed by blogger Clark Rasmussen that may or may not reflect possible names for a future Seattle NHL expansion team. Take a look:

Seattle Cougars

Seattle Eagles

Seattle Emeralds

Seattle Evergreens

Seattle Firebirds

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Rainiers

Seattle Renegades

Seattle Sea Lions

Seattle Seals

Seattle Sockeyes

Seattle Totems

Seattle Whales

So, the usual: trees, the sea, and indigenous iconography. The Seattle Times reader poll came up with more interesting and self-aware names than this list, including the Seattle Freeze. But absent in both the registered domains, the reader suggestions, and anywhere else but my own brain, apparently, is the obvious answer:

Seattle Roasters.

Before you roll your eyes into that Flat White, kindly consider these ten selling points: