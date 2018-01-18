  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 18–21

It's time to hit the streets again with Seattle Women's March 2.0, Washington State Poet Laureate (and Seattle's first Civic Poet) Claudia Castro Luna shares her newest collection, and comedian Lewis Black gets angry.

By Darren Davis 1/18/2018 at 1:20pm

32424415326 731a9f54d0 o etsipy

Last year's Women's March brought well over 100,000 protestors to the Seattle streets. Time to do it again.

Image: Cindy Shebley

Books & Talks

Sat, Jan 20
Claudia Castro Luna
Seattle's inaugural Civic Poet and now Washington State's Poet Laureate shares her newest book Killing Marías, a powerful collection addressing women killed or otherwise disappeared in Juárez. Elliot Bay Book Company, Free

Classical & More

Thu, Jan 18
Itzhak Perlman
Easily the most famous violinist of his generation, Perlman debuted on The Ed Sullivan Show at 13. Since then, the virtuosic, Juilliard-trained Israeli American has lent his talents to presidential inaugurations, dinners with royalty, and professional sporting events—becoming a public ambassador to the art form. $125–$159

Concerts

Sat, Jan 20
Rise Up: A Hamilton Tribute
Next month, Hamilton descends upon Seattle. So expect 2018 to kick things off with a host of peripheral events celebrating the landmark Broadway show. Practice singing along to “The Room Where It Happens” and “The Schuyler Sisters” with Rise Up, a Hamilton tribute band playing all the hits alongside singer-songwriter Hilary Scott. Columbia City Theater, $10

Comedy

Jan 20 & 21
Lewis Black
The longtime Daily Show contributor has been angry through five presidential terms. But our current administration really gets him going. Black says, “My country is now living at the intersection of reality and satire.” Moore Theatre, $32.50–$82.50

Special Events

Sat, Jan 20
Seattle Women's March 2.0
Last year, over 120,000 people marched on Seattle, joining the massive nationwide protest in response to Donald Trump's inauguration. It's been a year since our new president took office, and lo and behold we still have a lot to protest. The Women's March 2.0 again aims to make a powerful statement against violence and bigotry in Trump's America. Begins at Cal Anderson Park, Free

Theater

Thru Jan 27
Così Fan Tutte
Mozart’s Italian language opera plays out like a misguided viral YouTube prank: Two friends decide to test the fidelity of their respective fiancées by attempting to seduce them in disguise. What could possibly go wrong? This contemporary adaptation of Così Fan Tutte— meaning “All Women Do It” makes for an insightful laugh riot. McCaw Hall, $25–$200

Thru Feb 11
Two Trains Running
It’s 1969, a crucial moment in the civil rights movement, and Memphis, the protagonist of Two Trains Running, just wants to hold on to his restaurant amid gentrification efforts in his Pittsburgh neighborhood. Playwright August Wilson explores this era from the perspective of African Americans trying to carve out a life as urban migration creates new forms of segregation. Seattle Repertory Theatre, $22–$80

Visual Art

Thru Feb 4
Alison Marks: One Gray Hair
As an indigenous Tlingit artist, Alison Marks pushes back on the notion that native artists should perform their identities uniformly through what can comfortably be labeled “native art.” In her first solo museum exhibition, Marks creates paintings, sculpture, garments, and digital art that reflects the Tlingit aesthetic while using nontraditional materials and techniques. Frye Art Museum, Free

Thru June 17
Seattle on the Spot: The Photographs of Al Smith
There is perhaps no better visual documentarian of twentieth century African American life in Seattle than Al Smith. The prodigious photographer shot everything in his day: street scenes, festivals, marches, sporting events, and the night clubs that used to line the Central District in the 1940s. But it wasn’t until the 1980s when his work started to be recognized as a vital historical record (an exhibition or book on the history of jazz in Seattle is bound to feature a Smith photograph). The new MOHAI exhibition offers the largest gathering of Smith’s work to date; an excellent entry point into an often overlooked swath of Seattle history. MOHAI, Free–$19.95

Filed under
Weekend
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

Seattle on the Spot: The Photographs of Al Smith

Editor’s Pick 10:00 AM Free–$19.95 Museum of History and Industry (MoHAI)

There is perhaps no better visual documentarian of twentieth century African American life in Seattle than Al Smith. The prodigious photographer shot everyth...

Art

Alison Marks: One Gray Hair

11:00 AM Free Frye Art Museum

As an indigenous Tlingit artist, Alison Marks pushes back on the notion that native artists should perform their identities uniformly through what can comfor...

Theater

Two Trains Running

Editor’s Pick 2:00 PM $22—$80 Seattle Repertory Theatre

It’s 1969, a crucial moment in the civil rights movement, and Memphis, the protagonist of Two Trains Running, just wants to hold on to his restaurant amid ge...

Classical Music, Theater

Così Fan Tutte

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM $25–$200 McCaw Hall

Mozart’s Italian language opera plays out like a misguided viral YouTube prank: Two friends decide to test the fidelity of their respective fiancées by attem...

Special Events

Seattle Women's March 2.0

Editor’s Pick Free Cal Anderson Park

Last year, over 120,000 people marched on Seattle, joining the massive nationwide protest in response to Donald Trump's inauguration. It's been a year since ...

Comedy

Lewis Black

Editor’s Pick $32.50—$82.50 Moore Theatre

The longtime Daily Show contributor has been angry through five presidential terms. But our current administration really gets him going. Black says, “My cou...

Concerts

Rise Up: A Hamilton Tribute

Editor’s Pick $10 Columbia City Theater

Next month, Hamilton descends upon Seattle. So expect 2018 to kick things off with a host of peripheral events celebrating the landmark Broadway show. Practi...

Classical Music

Itzhak Perlman

Editor’s Pick $125–$159 Meany Hall

Easily the most famous violinist of his generation, Perlman debuted on The Ed Sullivan Show at 13. Since then, the virtuosic, Juilliard-trained Israeli Ameri...

Books & Talks

Claudia Castro Luna: Killing Marías

Editor’s Pick Free Elliott Bay Book Company

Seattle's inaugural Civic Poet and now Washington State's Poet Laureate shares her newest book Killing Marías, a powerful collection addressing women killed ...

Related Content

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 11–14

01/11/2018 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 14–17

12/14/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 7–10

12/07/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 30–December 3

11/30/2017 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

Awards & Accolades

The James Beard Foundation Recognizes an Eastern Washington Tamales Spot

9:30am By Rosin Saez

That New New

Barkada Brings a Blend of Island Flavors to Edmonds

01/17/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 17–23

01/17/2018 By Diane Stephani

Hopped Up

Meet PNW, Seattle’s New Cheap Beer

01/16/2018 By Stefan Milne

Opening Dispatch

Reckless Noodle House Charges Into the Central District

01/15/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

In Vino Veritas

Walla Walla Winery Is Opening a Tasting Room in Pioneer Square

01/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: Jan 18–21

1:20pm By Darren Davis

Breaking News

Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Theater Review

'Straight White Men' Just Doesn't Work as Intended

01/16/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things To Do After Work: January 15–19

01/15/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 11–14

01/11/2018 By Darren Davis

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

The City Has an Even Shorter Statute of Limitations for Sexual Harassment

1:52pm By Hayat Norimine

Feature

Rape Survivors in Washington State Run Against a Ticking Clock

01/17/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Breaking News

Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Did Seattle Jump the Gun on a World Cup Bid?

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Despite Deportation Order, Immigration Activist Pledges to Keep Fighting

01/16/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Theater Review

'Straight White Men' Just Doesn't Work as Intended

01/16/2018 By Darren Davis

Style & Shopping

In-Flight Fashion

Alaska Airlines Debuts New Uniforms by Designer Luly Yang

11:40am By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe