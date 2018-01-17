Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 17–23

Wed, Jan 17

Big Island Toasted Coconut Stout 2018 Release

Winter is the season of comfort food, but what of comfort beer? Created by a Hawaii expat and his assistant brewer, the oatmeal stout is aged with toasted coconuts and will be on tap at Hellbent Brewing. The taproom opens at noon, and a limited supply of 22-ounce bottles will be for sale to take home. Sip some toasted coconut stout and toast to the Seattle summer to come.

Wed, Jan 17

Cooking with Local Mushrooms

Fun with fungi alert: The Hungry Pelican is running a seasonal cooking class in downtown Snohomish, showcasing the versatility of local mushrooms, teaching how to identify different types, and demonstrating ideal cooking methods for each. Learn how to make fresh pasta, stocks, and sauces, all with mushroom species foraged locally. Tickets are $49 and class begins at 6.

Thu, Jan 18

Sweet Wines and Chocolate Workshop

E. Smith Mercantile is hosting a pairing workshop of wines and chocolates in which you explore the history, practice, and tastes of sweets from around the world. Chocolate bars and wines by the bottle or case will be for sale afterwards, and additional treats will be up for grabs in the back bar. Tickets are $65, and class starts at 7.

Jan 18 & 22

Meet a Muslim with Migrating Meals

Moina Shaiq, creator of Meet a Muslim, is teaming up with Project Feasts' Migrating Meals to host a Liwetan dinner at Indo Cafe. Meet a Muslim was created in response to the San Bernardino shootings, and Shaiq aims to introduce the world of Islam to those who want to learn more about it. Migrating Meals is an event series featuring cuisine from different parts of the world, and Indo Cafe was chosen for this partnership because of Indonesia's majority Muslim population and flavorful foods. Dinner starts at 6, and tickets are $32. Can't make it on Thursday? Malaysian restaurant Kedai Makan is the next stop for Meet a Muslim, hosting on January 22 starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15.

Thu, Jan 18

Strong Ale Fest

The Pine Box, Capitol Hill's funeral-home-turned-bar (it's true, Bruce Lee's funeral service was held here), has assembled its annual lineup of strong ales to sate us as we make our way through the coldest part of winter. Starting at 3pm they'll be tapping selections from Deschutes, Fremont Brewing, pFriem, and more. Come get toasty.

Sat, Jan 20

Oysters and Bubbly

Love oysters? Love bubbles? How about both together? Bottlehouse, a wine bar carved out of a Craftsman in Madrona, is serving up the goods from Hama Hama Oyster Co. and pouring bubbles sourced from all over the world, with live music from acoustic duo Bob and Sheldon. Tickets are $32 and include six oysters and six pours. Sip and slurp from 3–6.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.