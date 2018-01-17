  1. Eat & Drink
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 17–23

The week in which: Pine Box hosts a strong ale festival, the Meet a Muslim event pops up in two Seattle restaurants, and a mushroom cooking class teaches you the way of local fungi.

By Diane Stephani 1/17/2018 at 9:00am

Oysters and bubbly odju5i

Image: Courtesy of Bottlehouse

Wed, Jan 17
Big Island Toasted Coconut Stout 2018 Release  
Winter is the season of comfort food, but what of comfort beer? Created by a Hawaii expat and his assistant brewer, the oatmeal stout is aged with toasted coconuts and will be on tap at Hellbent Brewing. The taproom opens at noon, and a limited supply of 22-ounce bottles will be for sale to take home. Sip some toasted coconut stout and toast to the Seattle summer to come.

Wed, Jan 17
Cooking with Local Mushrooms 
Fun with fungi alert: The Hungry Pelican is running a seasonal cooking class in downtown Snohomish, showcasing the versatility of local mushrooms, teaching how to identify different types, and demonstrating ideal cooking methods for each. Learn how to make fresh pasta, stocks, and sauces, all with mushroom species foraged locally. Tickets are $49 and class begins at 6.

Thu, Jan 18
Sweet Wines and Chocolate Workshop 
E. Smith Mercantile is hosting a pairing workshop of wines and chocolates in which you explore the history, practice, and tastes of sweets from around the world. Chocolate bars and wines by the bottle or case will be for sale afterwards, and additional treats will be up for grabs in the back bar. Tickets are $65, and class starts at 7. 

Jan 18 & 22
Meet a Muslim with Migrating Meals 
Moina Shaiq, creator of Meet a Muslim, is teaming up with Project Feasts' Migrating Meals to host a Liwetan dinner at Indo Cafe. Meet a Muslim was created in response to the San Bernardino shootings, and Shaiq aims to introduce the world of Islam to those who want to learn more about it. Migrating Meals is an event series featuring cuisine from different parts of the world, and Indo Cafe was chosen for this partnership because of Indonesia's majority Muslim population and flavorful foods. Dinner starts at 6, and tickets are $32.  Can't make it on Thursday? Malaysian restaurant Kedai Makan is the next stop for Meet a Muslim, hosting on January 22 starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are $15.

Thu, Jan 18
Strong Ale Fest 
The Pine Box, Capitol Hill's funeral-home-turned-bar (it's true, Bruce Lee's funeral service was held here), has assembled its annual lineup of strong ales to sate us as we make our way through the coldest part of winter. Starting at 3pm they'll be tapping selections from Deschutes, Fremont Brewing, pFriem, and more. Come get toasty.

Sat, Jan 20
Oysters and Bubbly 
Love oysters? Love bubbles? How about both together? Bottlehouse, a wine bar carved out of a Craftsman in Madrona, is serving up the goods from Hama Hama Oyster Co. and pouring bubbles sourced from all over the world, with live music from acoustic duo Bob and Sheldon. Tickets are $32 and include six oysters and six pours. Sip and slurp from 3–6.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Show Comments
In this Article

Bottlehouse

Wine Bar 1416 34th Ave

Bottlehouse is the sort of place every neighborhood could benefit from. It's a cozy neighborhood hangout, a one-stop shop with a curated selection of wines a...

The Pine Box

Recommended Beer Selection 1600 Melrose Ave

Sometimes the creepiness is more narrative than atmospheric, but if you know the story behind the Pine Box—a former mortuary, that hosted Bruce Lee’s funeral...

Editor’s Pick

Kedai Makan

$$ Malaysian 1802 Bellevue Ave

Once a popular Malaysian walkup window, now a proper restaurant just off Olive Way, Kedai Makan’s cacophonous energy recalls the Southeast Asian night market...

Indo Cafe

$ Pan Asian 543 NE Northgate Way

Satisfactory Indonesian food in a spot near Northgate Mall.

E. Smith Mercantile

Small Plates 208 First Avenue South

Style & Shopping

Health & Wellness

