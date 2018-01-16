Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

Tyler Hilinski, a redshirt sophomore quarterback for Washington State University, was found dead in his Pullman apartment Tuesday night in an apparent suicide, according to police. He was 21 years old.

Officers checked on Hilinski, a recruit from Upland, California, after he didn't show up to football practice earlier that day, according to a Pullman Police Department press release.

Law enforcement said they discovered Hilinski's body with a self-inflicted gun wound to the head at the Aspen Village Apartments with a suicide note. Detectives and the Whitman County Coroner's Office "are conducting a thorough investigation" to confirm the cause of death, according to the release.

Hilinski was the Cougars' backup quarterback as a four-star recruit in 2015. He was expected to start for the team next season in September 2018.