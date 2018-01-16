  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

White House

Jayapal Will Boycott Trump's State of the Union

Seattle's congressional representative boycotted Trump's inauguration last year.

By Hayat Norimine 1/16/2018 at 9:33am

U.S. representative Pramila Jayapal—of the 7th Congressional District, Seattle—skipped President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony last year, became one of the first to call for an investigation into the federal administration's potential collusion with Russia, and was the sole House member to sign onto a resolution to impeach Trump. 

So it's no surprise she'll skip Trump's State of the Union address this year, too. Jayapal announced on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that she won't attend the president's speech to the country on January 30.

"I think it is absolutely unacceptable to see the racism and hatred coming out of the White House and way in which this president is fueling the flames of divisiveness across the country," Jayapal said in a video she released on Twitter on Monday. 

She also referred to recent news of Trump calling Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations "shithole countries" or "shitholes."

Joining the likes of other Democrats—so far just Earl Blumenauer, Oregon; Maxine Waters, California; Frederica Wilson, Florida; and John Lewis, Georgia—Jayapal said representatives will have "our own" State of the Union to talk about their progressive values and condone racist policies from the White House. 

Filed under
State of the Union, Congress, Pramila Jayapal, Donald Trump, White House
