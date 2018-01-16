  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Hall

Did Seattle Jump the Gun on a World Cup Bid?

The city got on board with a North American bid months ago.

By Hayat Norimine 1/16/2018 at 5:11pm

Fifa world cup mariya butd fyho1j

Image: Mariya Butd / Flickr

Hosting the World Cup has always come with a mixed bag. Alongside economic boons, cities and countries also then expose a large price tag, growing pains for cities, and questionable business and labor practices.

FIFA's had its fair share of recent controversies over the 2022 World Cup, from bribery, to exploitation of migrant workers, to skyrocketing costs for the host country. (Nice going, Qatar.) City council members say it would be different if games were hosted in Seattle, a place with a far more progressive record on labor and human rights.

The council on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution supporting Seattle's pursuit to be a host city for the 2026 World Cup. Proposed by Mayor Jenny Durkan and sponsored by Rob Johnson, the resolution solidifies city officials' support for the process, though the Sounders announced the city's bid back in October. 

"FIFA oversees the biggest sporting event in the world, and the tournament should be hosted by a world-class city like Seattle," Durkan said in a released statement Tuesday. "We’re ready to welcome teams and visitors from across the globe to the Emerald City.

The resolution passed on Tuesday said the city would use requirements for major events outlined from when Seattle wanted to host the World Trade Organization conference in 1999.

One of those requirements is that council members approve the solicitation before it begins.

The process for approval is pretty extensive with layers of bureaucracy; it includes gathering information on the city's potential financial exposure, the need for security, and risk analysis.

The 2001 resolution acknowledges that attracting an event is usually time-sensitive but still calls for a police department evaluation on what that kind of resources would be necessary. And it says a separate resolution—the kind that had been pushed through on Tuesday—must be required for major events, which is defined as one that would go beyond 3 percent of SPD's budgeted overtime. 

Regardless, the resolution passed unanimously. Council members committed to getting those answers later, if Seattle's bid makes it through the next step. But for now, there's little known about what hosting World Cup games would mean for the city.

The U.S., Canada, and Mexico together placed a joint North America bid months ago to host the World Cup. The proposal lists 32 cities—four in Canada, three in Mexico, and 25 from the U.S. including Seattle.

FIFA's expected to make its decision picking a bid in June. From there, a committee will pick 12 out of the 32 cities to host World Cup games. Johnson told PubliCola that if the proposal moves forward, the city would make those reviews.

"The World Cup seems like a great economic opportunity for us," Johnson said. "We'd be really fortunate to be selected." 

Updated 10:03pm on January 16, 2018, to correct the year of the resolution to 2001. 

Filed under
Rob Johnson, Mayor Jenny Durkan, Seattle City Council
Show Comments

Related Content

News Roundup

A Review of Seattle's Craziest Year in Politics

12/29/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

City Council Approves Tax on Airbnb Rentals

11/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Durkan Wants Free College, But Where Would the Money Come From?

08/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Durkan Signs KeyArena Renovation Plan

12/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Hopped Up

Meet PNW, Seattle’s New Cheap Beer

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Opening Dispatch

Reckless Noodle House Charges Into the Central District

01/15/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

In Vino Veritas

Walla Walla Winery Is Opening a Tasting Room in Pioneer Square

01/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 10–16

01/10/2018 By Diane Stephani

This Is Not a Drill

Grant Achatz Is Coming to Seattle for a Popup Dinner

01/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

Libation Anticipation

Erik Hakkinen's Downtown Bar Sounds Clandestine and Lovely

01/09/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Theater Review

'Straight White Men' Just Doesn't Work as Intended

2:19pm By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things To Do After Work: January 15–19

01/15/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 11–14

01/11/2018 By Darren Davis

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 8–11

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Hall

Did Seattle Jump the Gun on a World Cup Bid?

5:11pm By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Despite Deportation Order, Immigration Activist Pledges to Keep Fighting

2:20pm By Hayat Norimine

White House

Jayapal Will Boycott Trump's State of the Union

9:33am By Hayat Norimine

Civil Rights

Seattle Activists Had a Lot to Protest on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

01/15/2018 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Top Stories: A Deal on Short-Term Rentals, Inslee's Address, and ICE Agents at 7-Eleven

01/12/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Immigration

Attorneys: State Officials Warned About DOL Sharing Info with ICE

01/12/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 15–21

01/15/2018 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

01/12/2018 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe