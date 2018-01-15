  1. Style & Shopping
Wear What When: January 15–21

This week, find discounts on fall and winter duds, a neighborhood-wide sale in Fremont, and champagne-fueled shopping at Moorea Seal.

Mseal ep55ej

Moorea Seal's new downtown digs; peep them at this Friday's in-store happy hour event.

Image: Courtesy of Moorea Seal

Now thru Jan 16
Women’s Sale at Mario’s
The freshly remodeled downtown boutique has 40 percent off fall womenswear now through tomorrow. And the discounts go deeper still: Take an additional 10 percent of the first item, 20 percent off a second item, 25 percent off the third, and 30 percent off four or more duds.

Now thru Jan 31
Butch Blum Winter Sale
Peruse deals on womenswear from the likes of Cedric Charlier or discounted Coppley suits for men at this downtown boutique.

Thu, Jan 18
Fremont Third Thursday
The monthly sale-spree in Fremont has returned in 2018. Neighborhood shops will be running simultaneous sales this Thursday all day long. See yourself to Pipe and Row for 20 percent off all things cozy, like select fall and winter goods. Lingerie boutique Bellefleur likewise has deals going strong, but with a bit less coverage...bras, panties, and silk robes will be on sale. 

Fri, Jan 19
Happy Hour at Moorea Seal
Peep Moorea Seal's new downtown digs for the shop's reoccurring Happy Hour Fridays from 5–7pm. Bottles of champagne will be popped, and new arrivals will be on display. Don't forget: free gift with purchase, but, thank the heavens, the bubbly's always complimentary.

Sun, Jan 21
Powerful Voices and Womxn Act on Seattle: Self Care Sunday
Let 2018 be the year we take self care seriously. Step one: This collaboration between Seattle Womxn Marching Forward and Powerful Voices. The two orgs are throwing this free Self Care Sunday event at the Powerful Voices office on Capitol Hill, where young girls and womxn of color will be able to pamper themselves and one another from noon until 5pm.

