Things To Do After Work: January 15–19

Novelist Jesmyn Ward drops by Benaroya Hall, the Northwest African American Museum honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., and Seattle International Film Festival celebrates the unsung heroes of radical cinema.

By Manola Secaira 1/15/2018 at 12:54pm

Jesmyn ward by beowulf sheehan smwi68

Jesmyn Ward visits Benaroya Hall as part of SAL's Literary Arts series.

Image: Beowulf Sheehan

Mon, Jan 15
MLK Jr. Day Celebration
This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Northwest African American Museum honors Dr. King’s legacy with an open house, documentary screenings about the Civil Rights Movement, and activities highlighting the work of activists who carry on his legacy today. Northwest African American Museum, Free (donations accepted)

Jan 16–24
Colonize It!
Elon Musk's plans for interplanetary colonization make life on Mars all the more feasible. But what if the the big red rock isn’t all it’s cracked up to be? In Colonize It!, playwrights Asa Fager and Allycea Weil explore the idea of a failed Mars colony abandoned by Earth—a ruminative comedy put on by Ghost Light Theatricals. The Ballard Underground, Pay what you can

Wed, Jan 17
Jesmyn Ward
Not only is Ward the first woman to win two National Book Awards for Fiction, she's the recipient of the 2017 MacArthur “genius grant.” With her fifth book Sing, Unburied Sing, Ward comes to Benaroya Hall as part in Seattle Arts and Lectures Literary Art series to offer a contemporary voice to the discussion of race in the United States today. Benaroya Hall, $20–$45

Jan 18–Feb 15
Radical Films: 15 Movies That Shook the World
Seattle University’s film studies lecturer John Trafton presents SIFF’s Radical Films series, a celebration of the often unsung heroes of cinema. Over the span of five weeks, Trafton will take movie lovers on a journey through the films of visionaries like Forough Farrokhzad and Oscar Micheaux, discussing how films produced outside of the United States impact cinematic conversation just as much as films produced within it. SIFF Film Center, $60

Fri, Jan 19
The Year
Last year was…a mess. But what’s to come in 2018? What do people wish for and worry about? The Factory, an experimental art gallery on Capitol Hill, dissects these questions in “The Year"—a medley of 12 performances, each one serving as a tribute to a month of 2018. This time, they say, we’ll get through the year together. The Factory, Free (donations accepted)

Culture Fix
