  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

News Roundup

Top Stories: A Deal on Short-Term Rentals, Inslee's Address, and ICE Agents at 7-Eleven

Your weekly dose of top political stories.

By Araz Hachadourian 1/12/2018 at 6:29pm

27600354139 eb5b8413c5 o q5vwa8

Image: Jay Inslee / Flickr

1. Governor Jay Inslee gave his State of the State address Tuesday and spoke at length about carbon taxes. Inslee’s proposal would raise $1.6 billion in its first two years, a major portion of which will go to education and, in future years, further reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

2. ICE agents showed up to 98 7-Elevens across the country—two in Seattle—to serve audit notificationsThe Washington Post reported the action was intended to send a strong message "to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce" and resulted in 21 arrests nationwide.

3. The 2018 legislative session kicked off this week. With Democrats now in control of the state House and Senate, bills banning the death penalty, regulating firearms, and a capital gains tax are all on the table, the Seattle Weekly reported.

4. King County executive Dow Constantine has paused all ongoing inquests into fatal police shootings. The halt follows Constantine's decision to convene a committee that would examine the inquest process, which advocates and families of victims have said is biased toward law enforcement.

5. A U.S. district judge ruled the Seattle Police Department is in full compliance with court-ordered reforms after years of efforts to correct its unconstitutional policing. Wednesday’s ruling marks the end of phase one and will be followed by a two-year review period to prove that the changes made are locked in place. 

6. Seattle’s 400 school bus drivers are expected to strike after rejecting the latest offer from bus contractor First Student. The Seattle Times reported drivers want more affordable health insurance and better retirement plans. First Student responded to the possible strike in a full-page Seattle Times ad by saying it believed its offer is “fair and equitable to both parties,” The Stranger reported. Seattle schools are advising parents to prepare other forms of transportation.

7. Washington’s Department of Licensing has been handing over residents’ information to ICE officials leading to arrests and deportations. Governor Jay Inslee's office asked the DOL, which allows undocumented immigrants to receive driver's licenses, to stop cooperating with ICE by the governor’s office this week, The Seattle Times reported.

8. Washington legislators introduced a bill to keep financial aid available to “Dreamers” even if the program is repealed. The Stranger reported that representatives in the House and Senate introduced parallel bills to ensure Dreamers and students on certain other visas remain eligible for in-state tuition and Washington’s “College Bound” program.

9. Inslee has requested Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke remove Washington from a list of sites recently opened to offshore drilling. Inslee’s request follows last week’s announcement that the Pacific coastline along with portions of the Gulf and Florida’s coast would be opened to oil and gas companies. Florida was removed from the list after a request from their governor but similar exemptions have not yet been made for democratic states.

10. Then-council member Tim Burgess cut a deal with someone threatening to delay the city's new short-term rentals regulation with a lawsuit. The Seattle Times reported that rather than spend time facing a legal complaint, Burgess carved out an exemption made just for Eric Friedland—the owner of 39 micro-apartments originally created for short-term rentals.

Filed under
Immigration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE, Dream Act, Police Use of Force, Police Brutality, Dow Constantine, Legislative Session, Inslee, Homeless Encampments, homeless sweeps
Show Comments

Related Content

Immigration

Barring a Good Reason, Attorneys Can No Longer Mention Immigration Status

11/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Immigration

Attorneys: State Officials Warned About DOL Sharing Info with ICE

6:02pm By Hayat Norimine

VIDEO

Generocity 2016

05/22/2017 With Seattle Met Staff

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

In Vino Veritas

Walla Walla Winery Is Opening a Tasting Room in Pioneer Square

01/11/2018 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 10–16

01/10/2018 By Diane Stephani

This Is Not a Drill

Grant Achatz Is Coming to Seattle for a Popup Dinner

01/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

Libation Anticipation

Erik Hakkinen's Downtown Bar Sounds Clandestine and Lovely

01/09/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 3–9

01/03/2018 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 11–14

01/11/2018 By Darren Davis

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 8–11

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

News Roundup

Top Stories: A Deal on Short-Term Rentals, Inslee's Address, and ICE Agents at 7-Eleven

6:29pm By Araz Hachadourian

Immigration

Attorneys: State Officials Warned About DOL Sharing Info with ICE

6:02pm By Hayat Norimine

Olympia Dispatch

A House Bill Would Remove the Statute of Limitations for Felony Sex Offenses

01/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City's Inauguration Ceremony Filled with Trump Censures and Pats on the Back

01/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

News Roundup

Top Stories: Washington's Pot, ICE at Motel 6, and a "Ban the Box" Bill

01/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

Style & Shopping

Seattle Style

Exclusive North Face Capsule Collection Debuts at Nordstrom

1:30pm By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe