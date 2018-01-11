Walla Walla Winery Is Opening a Tasting Room in Pioneer Square

Owner Andrew Browne with winemaker John Freeman getting a whiff, as you do. Image: Courtesy Browne Family Vineyards

Gone are the days of making a trip to Woodinville or trekking across the state for a sip of regional vin. More Washington wineries than ever have set up shop in Seattle proper. SoDo, home to sports stadiums and industrial endeavors, now boasts 22 taprooms and tasting rooms. But closer still will be the new Browne Family Vineyards tasting room, which arrives in Pioneer Square next month at 411 First Avenue South.

The Walla Walla winery winery will set up shop inside the historic Seller Building. The decor’s aptly Northwest, with a touch of vintage: dark woods, antique brass lighting, “oversized, supple leather sofas.” Praise be, tasting rooms no longer have to be all wood stools and wine cellar vibes.

The space will have daily wine tastings—offerings may include cabernet sauvignon, malbec or petit verdot—plus tasting room-exclusive wines featuring single vineyards, unique varietals, small lot offerings and large formats. But it's not all swishing and sniffing here. There are plans to have movie nights and karaoke battles (kidding, just the usual I-can-only-remember-the-chorus moments). Hours will run from 11 to 8pm, ensuring time for a solid glass of wine before [insert sports team here] or a Beyoncé concert.



The new Browne Family Vineyards Tasting room is located right next to Il Terrazzo Carmine and Intermezzo Carmine and officially opens on February 3 at 11am.