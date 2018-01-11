Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 11–14

An opera with laughs? Mozart's Così fan Tutte at Seattle Opera. Image: Rozarii Lynch

Classical & More

Jan 13–27

Così fan Tutte

Mozart’s Italian language opera plays out like a misguided viral YouTube prank: Two friends decide to test the fidelity of their respective fiancées by attempting to seduce them in disguise. What could possibly go wrong? This contemporary adaptation of Così Fan Tutte— meaning “All Women Do It” makes for an insightful laugh riot. McCaw Hall, $25–$200

Theater

Thru Feb 11

Two Trains Running

It’s 1969, a crucial moment in the civil rights movement, and Memphis, the protagonist of Two Trains Running, just wants to hold on to his restaurant amid gentrification efforts in his Pittsburgh neighborhood. Playwright August Wilson explores this era from the perspective of African Americans trying to carve out a life as urban migration creates new forms of segregation. Seattle Repertory Theatre, $22–$80

Thru Jan 14

The Book of Mormon

When two earnest Mormon missionaries travel to Uganda, they quickly learn about famine, AIDS, systemic violence— all new realities to the sheltered duo. It doesn’t sound funny, but it is! Since its debut in 2011, this musical from the minds behind South Park became nothing short of a worldwide theatrical sensation. Paramount Theatre, $40–$135

Jan 11–18

Susanna's Secret

This month, Mount Analogue hosts performances of Susanna’s Secret, the Italian opera Il segreto di Susanna translated and tweaked into a BDSM story. “One of the arias makes me cry,” says Mount Analogue founder Colleen Louise Barry. “Even though it’s about walking a man on a leash.” Mount Analogue, Free

Jan 12–29

Straight White Men

When a father and his three adult sons—the titular straight white men of Young Jean Lee’s celebrated play—shack up to celebrate Christmas, the festivities proceed from takeout and trash-talking to a deep dive into progressivism, identity, and how to be critical of your own privilege. 12th Avenue Arts, $25

Visual Art

Sat, Jan 13

Dakota Gearhart: Everyday Possibilities of Feeling Like a Totally Different Person

Apparel company Prairie Underground's new iteration of its Artist Series feature multimedia artist Dakota Gearhart. In "Everyday Possibilities...," Gearhart draws from popular makeup tutorial videos—an entire industry on YouTube and the like—to create her own video narratives that explore themes of gender, identity, and shape-shifting. Prairie Underground, Free

Thru Jan 15

Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect

Andrew Wyeth captured both the vastness and the ennui of the American landscape with a grace unrivaled in the twen- tieth century. Exemplified in his most famous work, Christina’s World, Wyeth’s paintings project something profoundly complex and personal in pastoral living; scenes fraught with emotional stakes despite their tranquil and seemingly idyllic simplicity. Seattle Art Museum, $24.95

Thru Feb 4

Alison Marks: One Gray Hair

As an indigenous Tlingit artist, Alison Marks pushes back on the notion that native artists should perform their identities uniformly through what can comfortably be labeled “native art.” In her first solo museum exhibition, Marks creates paintings, sculpture, garments, and digital art that reflects the Tlingit aesthetic while using nontraditional materials and techniques. Frye Art Museum, Free

Thru Apr 15

The Time. The Place. Contemporary Art from the Collection

For the 20th anniversary of its contemporary collection, the Henry lets it all hang out with a museumwide exhibition. Over 50 works of drawing, sculpture, video, and photography each enunciate the museum’s larger mission to showcase art as a catalyst for empathy, a bridge to meaningful civic dialogue and engagement. Henry Art Gallery, Free–$10