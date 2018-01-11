The Weekend Starts...Now
Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 11–14
Mozart's romance romp brings the laughs at Seattle Opera, artist Dakota Gearhart dreams up a new kind of makeup tutorial video, and the last weekend to see Andrew Wyeth at Seattle Art Museum.
Classical & More
Jan 13–27
Così fan Tutte
Mozart’s Italian language opera plays out like a misguided viral YouTube prank: Two friends decide to test the fidelity of their respective fiancées by attempting to seduce them in disguise. What could possibly go wrong? This contemporary adaptation of Così Fan Tutte— meaning “All Women Do It” makes for an insightful laugh riot. McCaw Hall, $25–$200
Theater
Thru Feb 11
Two Trains Running
It’s 1969, a crucial moment in the civil rights movement, and Memphis, the protagonist of Two Trains Running, just wants to hold on to his restaurant amid gentrification efforts in his Pittsburgh neighborhood. Playwright August Wilson explores this era from the perspective of African Americans trying to carve out a life as urban migration creates new forms of segregation. Seattle Repertory Theatre, $22–$80
Thru Jan 14
The Book of Mormon
When two earnest Mormon missionaries travel to Uganda, they quickly learn about famine, AIDS, systemic violence— all new realities to the sheltered duo. It doesn’t sound funny, but it is! Since its debut in 2011, this musical from the minds behind South Park became nothing short of a worldwide theatrical sensation. Paramount Theatre, $40–$135
Jan 11–18
Susanna's Secret
This month, Mount Analogue hosts performances of Susanna’s Secret, the Italian opera Il segreto di Susanna translated and tweaked into a BDSM story. “One of the arias makes me cry,” says Mount Analogue founder Colleen Louise Barry. “Even though it’s about walking a man on a leash.” Mount Analogue, Free
Jan 12–29
Straight White Men
When a father and his three adult sons—the titular straight white men of Young Jean Lee’s celebrated play—shack up to celebrate Christmas, the festivities proceed from takeout and trash-talking to a deep dive into progressivism, identity, and how to be critical of your own privilege. 12th Avenue Arts, $25
Visual Art
Sat, Jan 13
Dakota Gearhart: Everyday Possibilities of Feeling Like a Totally Different Person
Apparel company Prairie Underground's new iteration of its Artist Series feature multimedia artist Dakota Gearhart. In "Everyday Possibilities...," Gearhart draws from popular makeup tutorial videos—an entire industry on YouTube and the like—to create her own video narratives that explore themes of gender, identity, and shape-shifting. Prairie Underground, Free
Thru Jan 15
Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect
Andrew Wyeth captured both the vastness and the ennui of the American landscape with a grace unrivaled in the twen- tieth century. Exemplified in his most famous work, Christina’s World, Wyeth’s paintings project something profoundly complex and personal in pastoral living; scenes fraught with emotional stakes despite their tranquil and seemingly idyllic simplicity. Seattle Art Museum, $24.95
Thru Feb 4
Alison Marks: One Gray Hair
As an indigenous Tlingit artist, Alison Marks pushes back on the notion that native artists should perform their identities uniformly through what can comfortably be labeled “native art.” In her first solo museum exhibition, Marks creates paintings, sculpture, garments, and digital art that reflects the Tlingit aesthetic while using nontraditional materials and techniques. Frye Art Museum, Free
Thru Apr 15
The Time. The Place. Contemporary Art from the Collection
For the 20th anniversary of its contemporary collection, the Henry lets it all hang out with a museumwide exhibition. Over 50 works of drawing, sculpture, video, and photography each enunciate the museum’s larger mission to showcase art as a catalyst for empathy, a bridge to meaningful civic dialogue and engagement. Henry Art Gallery, Free–$10
