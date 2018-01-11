  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Upcoming Events

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 11–14

Mozart's romance romp brings the laughs at Seattle Opera, artist Dakota Gearhart dreams up a new kind of makeup tutorial video, and the last weekend to see Andrew Wyeth at Seattle Art Museum.

By Darren Davis 1/11/2018 at 1:08pm

05 gallery cosi 2017 esahid

An opera with laughs? Mozart's Così fan Tutte at Seattle Opera.

Image: Rozarii Lynch

Classical & More

Jan 13–27
Così fan Tutte
Mozart’s Italian language opera plays out like a misguided viral YouTube prank: Two friends decide to test the fidelity of their respective fiancées by attempting to seduce them in disguise. What could possibly go wrong? This contemporary adaptation of Così Fan Tutte— meaning “All Women Do It” makes for an insightful laugh riot. McCaw Hall, $25–$200

Theater

Thru Feb 11
Two Trains Running
It’s 1969, a crucial moment in the civil rights movement, and Memphis, the protagonist of Two Trains Running, just wants to hold on to his restaurant amid gentrification efforts in his Pittsburgh neighborhood. Playwright August Wilson explores this era from the perspective of African Americans trying to carve out a life as urban migration creates new forms of segregation. Seattle Repertory Theatre, $22–$80

Thru Jan 14
The Book of Mormon
When two earnest Mormon missionaries travel to Uganda, they quickly learn about famine, AIDS, systemic violence— all new realities to the sheltered duo. It doesn’t sound funny, but it is! Since its debut in 2011, this musical from the minds behind South Park became nothing short of a worldwide theatrical sensation. Paramount Theatre, $40–$135

Jan 11–18
Susanna's Secret
This month, Mount Analogue hosts performances of Susanna’s Secret, the Italian opera Il segreto di Susanna translated and tweaked into a BDSM story. “One of the arias makes me cry,” says Mount Analogue founder Colleen Louise Barry. “Even though it’s about walking a man on a leash.” Mount Analogue, Free

Jan 12–29
Straight White Men
When a father and his three adult sons—the titular straight white men of Young Jean Lee’s celebrated play—shack up to celebrate Christmas, the festivities proceed from takeout and trash-talking to a deep dive into progressivism, identity, and how to be critical of your own privilege. 12th Avenue Arts, $25

Visual Art

Sat, Jan 13
Dakota Gearhart: Everyday Possibilities of Feeling Like a Totally Different Person
Apparel company Prairie Underground's new iteration of its Artist Series feature multimedia artist Dakota Gearhart. In "Everyday Possibilities...," Gearhart draws from popular makeup tutorial videos—an entire industry on YouTube and the like—to create her own video narratives that explore themes of gender, identity, and shape-shifting. Prairie Underground, Free

Thru Jan 15
Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect
Andrew Wyeth captured both the vastness and the ennui of the American landscape with a grace unrivaled in the twen- tieth century. Exemplified in his most famous work, Christina’s World, Wyeth’s paintings project something profoundly complex and personal in pastoral living; scenes fraught with emotional stakes despite their tranquil and seemingly idyllic simplicity. Seattle Art Museum, $24.95

Thru Feb 4
Alison Marks: One Gray Hair
As an indigenous Tlingit artist, Alison Marks pushes back on the notion that native artists should perform their identities uniformly through what can comfortably be labeled “native art.” In her first solo museum exhibition, Marks creates paintings, sculpture, garments, and digital art that reflects the Tlingit aesthetic while using nontraditional materials and techniques. Frye Art Museum, Free

Thru Apr 15
The Time. The Place. Contemporary Art from the Collection
For the 20th anniversary of its contemporary collection, the Henry lets it all hang out with a museumwide exhibition. Over 50 works of drawing, sculpture, video, and photography each enunciate the museum’s larger mission to showcase art as a catalyst for empathy, a bridge to meaningful civic dialogue and engagement. Henry Art Gallery, Free–$10

Filed under
Weekend
Show Comments
In this Article

Art

The Time. The Place. Contemporary Art from the Collection

Editor’s Pick 11:00 AM Free–$10 Henry Art Gallery

For the 20th anniversary of its contemporary collection, the Henry lets it all hang out with a museumwide exhibition. Over 50 works of drawing, sculp...

Art

Alison Marks: One Gray Hair

11:00 AM Free Frye Art Museum

As an indigenous Tlingit artist, Alison Marks pushes back on the notion that native artists should perform their identities uniformly through what can comfor...

Art

Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect

Editor’s Pick 10:00 AM $24.95 Seattle Art Museum

Andrew Wyeth captured both the vastness and the ennui of the American landscape with a grace unrivaled in the twen- tieth century. Exemplified in his...

Art

Dakota Gearhart: Everyday Possibilities of Feeling Like a Totally Different Person

Editor’s Pick Free Prairie Underground

Apparel company Prairie Underground's new iteration of its Artist Series feature multimedia artist Dakota Gearhart. In "Everyday Possibilities...," Gearhart ...

Theater

Straight White Men

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM $25 12th Avenue Arts

When a father and his three adult sons—the titular straight white men of Young Jean Lee’s celebrated play—shack up to celebrate Christmas, the festivities pr...

Art

Mount Analogue: Susanna's Secret

Editor’s Pick 12:00 PM Free Mount Analogue

This month, Mount Analogue hosts performances of Susanna’s Secret, the Italian opera Il segreto di Susanna translated and tweaked into a BDSM story. “One of ...

Theater

The Book of Mormon

Editor’s Pick 8:00 PM $40–$135 The Paramount Theater

When two earnest Mormon missionaries travel to Uganda, they quickly learn about famine, AIDS, systemic violence— all new realities to the sheltered duo. It d...

Theater

Two Trains Running

Editor’s Pick 7:30 PM $22—$80 Seattle Repertory Theatre

It’s 1969, a crucial moment in the civil rights movement, and Memphis, the protagonist of Two Trains Running, just wants to hold on to his restaurant amid ge...

Classical Music, Theater

Così Fan Tutte

Editor’s Pick $25–$200 McCaw Hall

Mozart’s Italian language opera plays out like a misguided viral YouTube prank: Two friends decide to test the fidelity of their respective fiancées by attem...

Related Content

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 14–17

12/14/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: December 7–10

12/07/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: November 30–December 3

11/30/2017 By Darren Davis

Eat & Drink

In Vino Veritas

Walla Walla Winery Is Opening a Tasting Room in Pioneer Square

10:30am By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 10–16

01/10/2018 By Diane Stephani

This Is Not a Drill

Grant Achatz Is Coming to Seattle for a Popup Dinner

01/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

Libation Anticipation

Erik Hakkinen's Downtown Bar Sounds Clandestine and Lovely

01/09/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 3–9

01/03/2018 By Diane Stephani

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

Top Things to Do This Weekend: January 11–14

1:08pm By Darren Davis

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 8–11

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

A House Bill Would Remove the Statute of Limitations for Felony Sex Offenses

01/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City's Inauguration Ceremony Filled with Trump Censures and Pats on the Back

01/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

News Roundup

Top Stories: Washington's Pot, ICE at Motel 6, and a "Ban the Box" Bill

01/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

This Washington

State Will Offer a Nonbinary Gender on Birth Certificates

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Donald Trump

Local Officials Respond to Federal Enforcement on Weed

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe