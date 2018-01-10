  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 10–16

The week in which: Chuck's in the Central District turns 4, Eden Hill hosts a chef's dinner, and Coeur d'Alene is home to its first annual Mac and Cheese Festival.

By Diane Stephani 1/10/2018 at 9:00am

Screen shot 2018 01 08 at 11.52.36 am xnezka

Image: Courtesy of Poco Wine + Spirits

Thu, Jan 11 
South African Wine Tasting 
Poco Wine and Spirits will host their latest installment in their Wine Around The World series. For $15, guests can taste six idiosyncratic South African wines, including a syrah, pinotage, chenin blanc, a sauvignon blanc, and two red blends. Bottles will be available for purchase after the tasting, and art will be on display for Capitol Hill Art Walk.  

Fri, Jan 12
Pizza and Beer Cooking Class 
It's like Sonny and Cher, wine and cheese, Kanye and, well, Kanye. Learn the ways of the ever-classic combo of pizza and beer with Tom Douglas restaurants' chef Eric Stover, Washington Beer Blog's Kendall Jones, and brewer Dru Ernst of Dru Bru, all at Hot Stove Society. Ernst will describe the brewing process and bring some beer to share, meanwhile guests will have the opportunity to create their own pizza and explore beer pairing options—care for a Bohemian-style pilsner with your 'za? Tickets are $90 and class runs from 6 to 8. 

Winter Scotch Dinner at the Anderson School 
McMenamins is having a multicourse dinner served up by their executive chefs and hosted by the self-styled "Scotch Guy" Stuart Ramsay. Enjoy duck confit crostini, braised pork belly, rabbit ragout, and pair with dcotches from distilleries like Glenlivet and the Balvenie. Tickets are $115, and dinner starts at 7.

Sat, Jan 13
Coeur d'Alene Mac and Cheese Festival and Beer Tasting 
Looking to get away this weekend? Love cheese? Willing to road trip for it? Coeur d'Alene will play host to its first annual Mac and Cheese Festival, where you can sample variations of your favorite childhood dish. The decidedly grown-up spin: Pair it all with craft beer from local Idaho breweries such as Paragon and Daft Badger Brewing. Get in on some cheesy pasta from noon until 6, then vote on your favorite to win the People's Choice Trophy.   

Sat, Jan 13 
Chuck's Central District 4th Anniversary 
It's been four years since Chuck's Hop Shop landed in the Central District, bringing dank ales for thirsty neighborhood denizens. What better way to kick off their birthday celebration than with an exclusive beer?  Great Notion Brewing has whipped up a special anniversary IPA, which you can enjoy alongside the already extensive draft and bottle selections. The party starts at 11am and lasts until close.

Mon, Jan 15
Wine Dinner With Chris Figgins 
Winemaker Chris Figgins comes from Walla Walla's Figgins Family Wine Estates to team up with chef Maximillian Petty, for an innovative, six-course dinner at Eden Hill on Queen Anne. Come get your fill of aged beef tartare and fermented habanero tostada, lamb neck sugo and celery root lasagna, and Wagyu beef filet. Tickets, which include wine pairings, are $210. Dinner starts promptly at 6:30pm. 

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Filed under
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

Editor’s Pick

Eden Hill

$$$ American/New American 2209 Queen Anne Ave N,

An intimate 24-seat room on the top of Queen Anne Hill is both romantic and robust—in energetic vibe and in muscular food, thanks to young Maximillian Petty,...

Chuck's Hop Shop

$ Multiple Locations

Both Chuck's locations became neighborhood institutions pretty much the minute they opened, magical utopias where dogs, babies, parents, and twentysomethings...

Editor’s Pick

POCO wine + spirits

$ Small Plates, Wine Bar 1408 E Pine St

Unfussy and urbane, Poco brings a bit of raw charm to the ever-more-stylish Pike/Pine neighborhood. Upstairs is comfy and intimate—great for a date—while the...

Related Content

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Nosh Pit Staff

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 3–9

01/03/2018 By Diane Stephani

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 22–28

11/22/2017 By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: November 15–21

11/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 10–16

9:00am By Diane Stephani

This Is Not a Drill

Grant Achatz Is Coming to Seattle for a Popup Dinner

01/09/2018 By Rosin Saez

Libation Anticipation

Erik Hakkinen's Downtown Bar Sounds Clandestine and Lovely

01/09/2018 By Allecia Vermillion

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 3–9

01/03/2018 By Diane Stephani

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Culture Fix

Things to Do After Work: January 8–11

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: January 2018

12/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Quote Unquote

Meet Rachael Tatman, Professional Emoji Whisperer

12/19/2017 By Jessica Voelker

The Plot Thickens

Of Course Trump Is Threatening Seattle’s City of Literature Status

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Visual Art

Mount Analogue Is an Arts Space Unlike Anywhere Else in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Olympia Dispatch

A House Bill Would Remove the Statute of Limitations for Felony Sex Offenses

01/09/2018 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

City's Inauguration Ceremony Filled with Trump Censures and Pats on the Back

01/08/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Taking a Knee

Michael Bennett Featured on Poignant 'New Yorker' Cover

01/08/2018 By Darren Davis

News Roundup

Top Stories: Washington's Pot, ICE at Motel 6, and a "Ban the Box" Bill

01/05/2018 By Araz Hachadourian

This Washington

State Will Offer a Nonbinary Gender on Birth Certificates

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Donald Trump

Local Officials Respond to Federal Enforcement on Weed

01/04/2018 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: January 8–14

01/08/2018 By Jaime Archer

Sales & Events

Wear What When: December 27–January 2

12/27/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

Seattle’s Indie Scent Makers Bottle Music and History, Sweet and Strange

12/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

There's Still Time

19 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Fa La La La Food

10 Foolproof Food Gifts

12/15/2017 By Jaime Archer

Shopping Guide 2017

11 Holiday Markets to Check Out This Month

12/08/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Bar Stool Dispatch

Drinking Light: 4 Places to Find Lower Alcohol Drinks

01/08/2018 By Stefan Milne

Cidergeist

Locust Cider Lands in Ballard

01/03/2018 By Stefan Milne

Bar Stool Dispatch

Dead Line Goes 'Great Gatsby' on Pioneer Square

12/12/2017 By Stefan Milne

Sake Talk

Will Sake Finally Have a Moment in Seattle?

12/06/2017 By Stefan Milne

Holiday Spirits

5 Winter Cocktails to Warm You

11/30/2017 By Stefan Milne

On The Rocks

Neighborhood In Flux: How Belltown Is Dealing with Its Growing Pains

11/20/2017 By Rosin Saez

Travel & Outdoors

White Out

So You Want to Snowshoe

01/05/2018 By Manola Secaira

The Truffle Shuffle

Do Some Serious Gourmet Mushroom Hunting in Eugene

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Go to Vancouver for the Urban Snow Sports—Stay for the Great Food

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

How to Take Advantage of Alaska’s New Nonstop Flight to San Luis Obispo

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Craving a Seattle Staycation? Stay in These New Hotels

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Long Weekends

Palm Springs: Drink Destination-Worthy Beer in a Desert Oasis

12/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Top Dentists 2018

5 Strange but True Tales from Seattle Dentistry

12/19/2017 By Araz Hachadourian, Manola Secaira, Isabel Boutiette, Jaime Archer, and Diane Stephani

The Shade Index

New Fitness Crazes About to Hit Big in Seattle

12/19/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Explainer

Get Real-Time Advice on Your Run with Sensoria's Smart Shoe

12/19/2017 By Ciara O'Rourke

100 Best Shops

6 of Seattle's Best Pot Shops

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

Health Coding

A New Smartphone App Spots Signs of Cancer With a Snapshot

10/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

How to Remodel Your Bathroom without Getting Overwhelmed

12/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Habitat

A Bold Remodel Breathes New Life into a 100-Year-Old Leschi Home

11/20/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Haris Kenjar

Habitat

How to Design a Cohesive Bookshelf

11/01/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Best Shops

Meet Seattle's New Crop of Plant Stores

10/23/2017 By Darren Davis

100 Great little Shops

Seattle's 10 Best Shops for Home and Design Goods

10/23/2017 By Rosin Saez

Habitat

How to Make Your Home Smarter

09/21/2017 By Darren Davis

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2018 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe