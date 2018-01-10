Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: January 10–16

Thu, Jan 11

South African Wine Tasting

Poco Wine and Spirits will host their latest installment in their Wine Around The World series. For $15, guests can taste six idiosyncratic South African wines, including a syrah, pinotage, chenin blanc, a sauvignon blanc, and two red blends. Bottles will be available for purchase after the tasting, and art will be on display for Capitol Hill Art Walk.

Fri, Jan 12

Pizza and Beer Cooking Class

It's like Sonny and Cher, wine and cheese, Kanye and, well, Kanye. Learn the ways of the ever-classic combo of pizza and beer with Tom Douglas restaurants' chef Eric Stover, Washington Beer Blog's Kendall Jones, and brewer Dru Ernst of Dru Bru, all at Hot Stove Society. Ernst will describe the brewing process and bring some beer to share, meanwhile guests will have the opportunity to create their own pizza and explore beer pairing options—care for a Bohemian-style pilsner with your 'za? Tickets are $90 and class runs from 6 to 8.

Winter Scotch Dinner at the Anderson School

McMenamins is having a multicourse dinner served up by their executive chefs and hosted by the self-styled "Scotch Guy" Stuart Ramsay. Enjoy duck confit crostini, braised pork belly, rabbit ragout, and pair with dcotches from distilleries like Glenlivet and the Balvenie. Tickets are $115, and dinner starts at 7.

Sat, Jan 13

Coeur d'Alene Mac and Cheese Festival and Beer Tasting

Looking to get away this weekend? Love cheese? Willing to road trip for it? Coeur d'Alene will play host to its first annual Mac and Cheese Festival, where you can sample variations of your favorite childhood dish. The decidedly grown-up spin: Pair it all with craft beer from local Idaho breweries such as Paragon and Daft Badger Brewing. Get in on some cheesy pasta from noon until 6, then vote on your favorite to win the People's Choice Trophy.

Sat, Jan 13

Chuck's Central District 4th Anniversary

It's been four years since Chuck's Hop Shop landed in the Central District, bringing dank ales for thirsty neighborhood denizens. What better way to kick off their birthday celebration than with an exclusive beer? Great Notion Brewing has whipped up a special anniversary IPA, which you can enjoy alongside the already extensive draft and bottle selections. The party starts at 11am and lasts until close.

Mon, Jan 15

Wine Dinner With Chris Figgins

Winemaker Chris Figgins comes from Walla Walla's Figgins Family Wine Estates to team up with chef Maximillian Petty, for an innovative, six-course dinner at Eden Hill on Queen Anne. Come get your fill of aged beef tartare and fermented habanero tostada, lamb neck sugo and celery root lasagna, and Wagyu beef filet. Tickets, which include wine pairings, are $210. Dinner starts promptly at 6:30pm.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.