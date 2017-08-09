  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 9–15

The week in which: Ray’s Boathouse toasts Julia Child, Theo Chocolate grills up s’mores, and Tacoma’s Peaks and Pints channels the groovy '60s.

By Jaime Archer 8/9/2017 at 9:00am

Smore2014 ltvr5h

Theo Chocolate grills up the ultimate summer treat: s'mores.

Image: Courtesy Theo Chocolate

Now thru Aug 11
Delta Launchpad
The titular airline and Vice have teamed up to for a four-day symposium on Seattle's food culture. Aspiring entrepreneurs of the culinary persuasion can attend a whole host of events: a seafood workshop by the sea creature maven herself, Renee Erickson, a sure-to-be-insightful program called, "How to Open a Restaurant," and even Adana's Shota Nakajima will show you the ways of Japanese comfort food done up with Pacific Northwest ingredients. 

Thu, Aug 10
Bento with Kanako Koizumi
If you’re tired of bringing a brown paper bag and soggy sandwich to work, Kanako Koizumi’s class is exactly what you need to switch up your lunch routine. A boxed meal with everything placed just right, bento is delicious, expertly packed (read: no sogginess), and way more aesthetically pleasing than a flimsy turkey sandwich. Hailing from Akita, Japan, Koizumi will show guests how to cook bento favorites such as tori karaange—fried chicken and potato salad—and tamagoyaki, Japanese soul food in the form of a rolled omelette. After watching Koizumi’s demos, students will roll up their sleeves and make their own filled rice balls, also known as onigiri, that they can eat in class or take on the road. Tickets are $85.

Thu, Aug 10 & Fri, Aug 11
S'mores Days at Theo Chocolate
On its own, the marshmallow isn’t much of a treat. But roast it and stuff it between two graham crackers and a chocolate bar? Perfection. In celebration of National S'mores Day on August 10, Theo Chocolate will grill up both classic and “remixed” s’mores between noon and 5pm. Switch out your graham cracker for a chocolate chip cookie to double up on the Americana dessert and take advantage of five different chocolate options—after all, it is a chocolate factory. Stick to milk chocolate, switch it out with a peanut butter cup, or go for a cinnamon horchata chocolate bar. Theo will also donate $1 from every s’more to Mary’s Place to support homeless women and children. Gooey and charitable!

Fri, Aug 11
South Lake Union Block Party
Bread and Butter, Off the Rez: both will be at South Lake Union Block Party, but which one’s the band and which is the food truck? Get serenaded by Hey Marseilles, Ayron Jones and the Way, and others—including Bread and Butter—while sipping on a pale ale or rosé at this ultimate summer event. Eight food trucks will serve up their wares between noon and 11pm, with everything from pizza to Korean-Mexican fusion at your fingertips. In between trips to food truck row, get inspired by the annual steamroller smackdown, in which artists use construction equipment to print oversized posters. But if you really want to channel those summertime vibes, grab a hot dog from Monster Dogs—located in the community booths—and head out onto the lawn for cornhole and giant Jenga.

Fri–Sun, Aug 11–13
Julia Child Birthday Menu at Ray's Boathouse
Sure, mastering the art of French cooking isn’t quite as charming, if not occasionally bungled, as Julia Child made it look, but that doesn’t mean you can’t chow down on some of her classic dishes. In celebration of Child’s 105th birthday on August 15, Ray’s will serve up bouillabaisse and fish quenelles exactly as Child intended them. And if you want even more Julia Child, try to scope out the seat she sat in when she dined at Ray’s back in 1990. Bon appétit!

Sat, Aug 12
Tacoma Summer of Love Craft Beer Festival
If you didn’t get to experience the Summer of Love the first time around, mosey on down to Tacoma’s Peaks and Pints to celebrate the end of Tacoma Beer Week with some ’60s inspired brews and tunes. From 11 to 11, local breweries will offer up their take on the decade: Narrow Brewing will pour Tangerine Trees and Marmalade Skies, Harmon Brewery and Restaurant offers up Shandy Fields Forever, and Tacoma Brewing Company debuts Purple Haze, an IPA with blackberries and blueberries. Tie dye not required, but strongly encouraged.

Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Filed under
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner, Julia Child, South Lake Union Block Party, Beer, S'mores
Show Comments

Related Content

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 14–20

06/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 2–8

08/02/2017 By Jaime Archer

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 5–11

07/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: May 10–16

05/10/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 9–15

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Pork Popups

Eric Rivera Brings a Puerto Rican Lechonera Popup to Queen Anne

8:30am By Rosin Saez

This Is Happening

Shake Shack Is Coming to Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Malt Matters

Skagit Valley Malting Is Changing Washington Beer

08/08/2017 By Stefan Milne

Coming Soon

Opening Inside Hotel Theodore This November: Rider

08/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hot Soup and Cold Treats

08/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Food for Thought

Weekday Culture Fix: Aug 7–11

08/07/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Blitz

X Y Z Is the Collective Arts Space Seattle Needs Right Now

08/03/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Blitz

Out of Sight Leads the Fight for Northwest Artists

08/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Blitz

It's the Biggest Week of the Year for Art in Seattle. Don't Stay Home.

07/31/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

07/27/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: August 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

A Quiet, Unacknowledged Victory for Cary Moon

08/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Seattle Public Schools to Get $2.3 Million from SDOT Traffic Safety Funds

08/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

International District Resolution Prompts Backlash for Removing "Manilatown"

08/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Moon Keeps Her Second-Place Lead, With Oliver Trailing Closely Behind

08/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: Chinatown, Election Returns, and Health Care

08/07/2017 By Liz Weber

Mayor's Race 2017

Moon's Lead Over Oliver Narrows in Mayor's Race

08/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: August 7–13

08/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Humble Happenings

Long Lines be Damned—Exclusive 'Damn.' Merch at Alive and Well Today Only

08/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Runway Alert

Fashion Week at the Bellevue Collection Is Back

08/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: July 31–August 6

07/31/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe