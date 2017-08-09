Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 9–15

Theo Chocolate grills up the ultimate summer treat: s'mores. Image: Courtesy Theo Chocolate

Now thru Aug 11

Delta Launchpad

The titular airline and Vice have teamed up to for a four-day symposium on Seattle's food culture. Aspiring entrepreneurs of the culinary persuasion can attend a whole host of events: a seafood workshop by the sea creature maven herself, Renee Erickson, a sure-to-be-insightful program called, "How to Open a Restaurant," and even Adana's Shota Nakajima will show you the ways of Japanese comfort food done up with Pacific Northwest ingredients.

Thu, Aug 10

Bento with Kanako Koizumi

If you’re tired of bringing a brown paper bag and soggy sandwich to work, Kanako Koizumi’s class is exactly what you need to switch up your lunch routine. A boxed meal with everything placed just right, bento is delicious, expertly packed (read: no sogginess), and way more aesthetically pleasing than a flimsy turkey sandwich. Hailing from Akita, Japan, Koizumi will show guests how to cook bento favorites such as tori karaange—fried chicken and potato salad—and tamagoyaki, Japanese soul food in the form of a rolled omelette. After watching Koizumi’s demos, students will roll up their sleeves and make their own filled rice balls, also known as onigiri, that they can eat in class or take on the road. Tickets are $85.

Thu, Aug 10 & Fri, Aug 11

S'mores Days at Theo Chocolate

On its own, the marshmallow isn’t much of a treat. But roast it and stuff it between two graham crackers and a chocolate bar? Perfection. In celebration of National S'mores Day on August 10, Theo Chocolate will grill up both classic and “remixed” s’mores between noon and 5pm. Switch out your graham cracker for a chocolate chip cookie to double up on the Americana dessert and take advantage of five different chocolate options—after all, it is a chocolate factory. Stick to milk chocolate, switch it out with a peanut butter cup, or go for a cinnamon horchata chocolate bar. Theo will also donate $1 from every s’more to Mary’s Place to support homeless women and children. Gooey and charitable!

Fri, Aug 11

South Lake Union Block Party

Bread and Butter, Off the Rez: both will be at South Lake Union Block Party, but which one’s the band and which is the food truck? Get serenaded by Hey Marseilles, Ayron Jones and the Way, and others—including Bread and Butter—while sipping on a pale ale or rosé at this ultimate summer event. Eight food trucks will serve up their wares between noon and 11pm, with everything from pizza to Korean-Mexican fusion at your fingertips. In between trips to food truck row, get inspired by the annual steamroller smackdown, in which artists use construction equipment to print oversized posters. But if you really want to channel those summertime vibes, grab a hot dog from Monster Dogs—located in the community booths—and head out onto the lawn for cornhole and giant Jenga.

Fri–Sun, Aug 11–13

Julia Child Birthday Menu at Ray's Boathouse

Sure, mastering the art of French cooking isn’t quite as charming, if not occasionally bungled, as Julia Child made it look, but that doesn’t mean you can’t chow down on some of her classic dishes. In celebration of Child’s 105th birthday on August 15, Ray’s will serve up bouillabaisse and fish quenelles exactly as Child intended them. And if you want even more Julia Child, try to scope out the seat she sat in when she dined at Ray’s back in 1990. Bon appétit!



Sat, Aug 12

Tacoma Summer of Love Craft Beer Festival

If you didn’t get to experience the Summer of Love the first time around, mosey on down to Tacoma’s Peaks and Pints to celebrate the end of Tacoma Beer Week with some ’60s inspired brews and tunes. From 11 to 11, local breweries will offer up their take on the decade: Narrow Brewing will pour Tangerine Trees and Marmalade Skies, Harmon Brewery and Restaurant offers up Shandy Fields Forever, and Tacoma Brewing Company debuts Purple Haze, an IPA with blackberries and blueberries. Tie dye not required, but strongly encouraged.



Please send event details for consideration to noshplanner@seattlemet.com.