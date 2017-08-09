  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Pork Popups

Eric Rivera Brings a Puerto Rican Lechonera Popup to Queen Anne

El Diablo Coffee will host the one-off event in which glossy, crispy, juicy pork is king. If you miss it, stay tuned for a more permanent home of Rivera's Puerto Rican cookery to come.

By Rosin Saez 8/9/2017 at 8:30am

Shutterstock 547567243 ighq60

Behold: Lechon and what happens to pig after several hours of roasting.

Image: Shutterstock/Davdeka

Pork is wonderful. But you already knew that. It's not the hottest take on a well-loved protein, I know, but when the words “lechon” and “popup” are seen together, do not sleep on the opportunity to dig into slow-roasted pork glory. That's what Eric Rivera (formerly the executive chef at the Bookstore Bar and Cafe) is bringing to Queen Anne's El Diablo Coffee on Thursday, August 24: a one-off popup of Puerto Rican lechon, which is whole pig roasted until the skin is a shiny, crackling shell yet inside the meat itself is so succulent you're not sure if its fatty juices are running or if you're just crying salty tears of joy upon it.

His new project since leaving the downtown restaurant is Addo, the popup home to his flurry of gastronomic whims. And in the future, plans for more permanent Puerto Rican cookery are to come.

This particular popup though, at $20 per person, will be fairly straightforward: the giddily aforementioned lechon plus three Puerto Rican sides of Rivera's choosing. If pork isn't your jam, opt for a vegetarian dish of stewed yuca, or cassava, a starchy tuberous root. Oh, and the drinks? “There will be sangria on-hand that will be made by my mom, how cool is that?” asks Rivera. Um, very cool. 

See, this is a casual affair. To-go boxes, mom-made sangria, a buffet-like format—it's not unlike the lechoneras in Puerto Rico that Rivera's nodding to: Ascend a winding mountain road on the Caribbean island and it won't be long until you find cars pulled over at stands or little plazas wherein pig's been roasting all day. Buy it by the pound, pile it onto your plate, carry your tray of meat through a line not unlike a school cafeteria, except here they're heaping mounds of arroz con gandules (stewed Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas) onto your plate and a myriad of other accompaniments.

Eric Rivera. It's been quite a ride following the culinary whereabouts of the Olympia-raised chef since his homecoming in 2015. A recap, shall we: Rivera returned to the Pacific Northwest after spending over three years at Grant Achatz's esteemed Chicago powerhouse-institutions Alinea, Next, and Aviary. He joined Josh Henderson's Huxley Wallace Collective—a restaurant juggernaut of rapid-fire openings and pivots alike—as the director of culinary operations and innovation. In his tenure as such, Rivera helped open two burger joints, a Laurelhurst cafe, and one now-defunct-but-ahead-of-its-time taco bar. NBD. Next: He took the executive chef gig at Linda Derschang's ever-Instagrammable Tallulah's on Capitol Hill. After that: He brought multicourse parades of modernist dishes to Bookstore Bar and Cafe; brunch meant reimagined everything bagels and afternoon tea pairings.

Next for the prolific chef, bringing this little piggy to market. Which is to say: Rivera plans on turning this Puerto Rican popup into a real-deal restaurant when he finds the right place and investors. “For me, this is my dream and has been forever,” says Rivera “[to cook] all the Puerto Rican things, because that's who I am.” 

Puerto Rican Lechonera Popup
Thu, Aug 24, El Diablo Coffee on Queen Anne, $20



Filed under
Puerto Rican cuisine, Popups, Lechon, Eric Rivera, Addo
Show Comments

Related Content

Shift Change

Eric Rivera Is the New Chef at Tallulah’s

07/07/2016 By Rosin Saez

Humble Happenings

Long Lines be Damned—Exclusive 'Damn.' Merch at Alive and Well Today Only

08/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Critic's Notebook

Zach Geballe Launches a Wine Tasting Popup at Bite Box

03/13/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 9–15

9:00am By Jaime Archer

Pork Popups

Eric Rivera Brings a Puerto Rican Lechonera Popup to Queen Anne

8:30am By Rosin Saez

This Is Happening

Shake Shack Is Coming to Seattle

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Malt Matters

Skagit Valley Malting Is Changing Washington Beer

08/08/2017 By Stefan Milne

Coming Soon

Opening Inside Hotel Theodore This November: Rider

08/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hot Soup and Cold Treats

08/04/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Food for Thought

Weekday Culture Fix: Aug 7–11

08/07/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Blitz

X Y Z Is the Collective Arts Space Seattle Needs Right Now

08/03/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Blitz

Out of Sight Leads the Fight for Northwest Artists

08/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Blitz

It's the Biggest Week of the Year for Art in Seattle. Don't Stay Home.

07/31/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

07/27/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: August 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

A Quiet, Unacknowledged Victory for Cary Moon

08/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Seattle Public Schools to Get $2.3 Million from SDOT Traffic Safety Funds

08/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

International District Resolution Prompts Backlash for Removing "Manilatown"

08/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Moon Keeps Her Second-Place Lead, With Oliver Trailing Closely Behind

08/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: Chinatown, Election Returns, and Health Care

08/07/2017 By Liz Weber

Mayor's Race 2017

Moon's Lead Over Oliver Narrows in Mayor's Race

08/04/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: August 7–13

08/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Humble Happenings

Long Lines be Damned—Exclusive 'Damn.' Merch at Alive and Well Today Only

08/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Runway Alert

Fashion Week at the Bellevue Collection Is Back

08/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: July 31–August 6

07/31/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe