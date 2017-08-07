  1. Arts & Culture
Food for Thought

Weekday Culture Fix: Aug 7–11

Yayoi Kusama with a twist, Elijah Evenson's magical sculptures, and a Seattle Black Panther story.

By Isabel Boutiette 8/7/2017 at 2:43pm

SAM Remix is an opportunity to experience Seattle Art Museum programming in a different light.

Image: Natali Wiseman

Tue, Aug 8
Melissa Dickey, Andy Stallings, and Jay Aquinas Thompson
It's felt like forever, but after a (long) month's hiatus from regular readings, Open Books returns to host a night featuring Massachusetts-based Melissa Dickey (Dragons, Rescue Press) and Andy Stallings (To the Heart of the World, also from Rescue Press) accompanied by local poet, essayist, and activist Jay Aquinas. Browse Seattle’s only poetry-exclusive bookstore while listening to poets recite live in the flesh! Open Books, Free

Wed, Aug 9
'Play Time'
As if one master's thesis isn’t enough of a trial, recent University of Washington visual art grad students organized a post-grad do-it-yourself thesis. The last of a five-part exhibition series at the temporary (ANTI)Thesis gallery, Play Time features photo media work by Daniela Mora and soft sculpture installations by Ryna Frankel, which radiate other-worldly brightness and play with contrasting textures. (ANTI)Thesis, Free 

Thu, Aug 10
'Don’t Call It a Riot!'
It’s 1968 and Reed is six months pregnant, but that doesn't hold her back from being an active member of Seattle’s Black Panthers. The staged reading of Don't Call It a Riot, directed by Seattle-based artist Marquicia Dominguez and written by local playwright Amontaine Aurore, makes its debut at the Neptune as a part of STG's free Nights at the Neptune series. The play explores the true dreams of the party and the systems that provoked its disintegration through the perspective of one woman's experience. Neptune Theatre, Free

Thu, Aug 10
'Mystic Naturalism'
Local sculptor Elijah Evenson’s believes that studying the natural world insulates a connection with the greater universe. This perspective shines through the sculptures in Mystic Naturalism. His work hinges on the intersections between science and magic, a combination that makes for a surreal installation featuring work like a winged life-size human skeleton meticulously carved from metal. Ghost Gallery, Free

Fri, Aug 11 
SAM Remix
Inspired by the blockbuster Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors exhibit, Seattle Art Museum Remix kicks off with a preview of choreographer Dani Tirrell’s Black Bois (which doesn’t officially premiere until 2018), activities led by local artists like Neon Saltwater and Lion’s Main, performances inspired by Kusama’s art, and a DJ set. Show up in head-to-toe polka dots for a chance at free admission. Olympic Sculpture Park, $30

Weekday Culture Fix
