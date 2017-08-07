Wear What When: August 7–13

Fri–Sun, Aug 11–13

Patagonia Ballard Opening Weekend

The California-born outdoor clothing brand is opening another Seattle store, this time in historic Ballard. Shop Patagonia's not-yet-released Workwear line, while other opening weekend festivities involve Mighty-O Donuts, Hot Cakes, Timber City Ginger Beer, and cold beer in the afternoon. Then Patagonia's food spinoff, Patagonia Provisions, will be hosting brunch from 11–1 on Saturday and Sunday.

Sat, Aug 12

Outdoor Yoga at Chophouse Row

If you feel like sweating it out in the urban outdoors, head to Capitol Hill this Saturday at 11am. Appropriately enough, the Sweat Box will be practicing downward dogs and upward mobility—as in flexible shoulders and bendy necks—just be sure to register.

Sat, Aug 12

SoDo Flea Market

Down in SoDo, there will be 50 purveyors of bygone decor, antiques, handmade goods, vintage clothing, furniture and more, 10–4pm. The details: no admission, family friendly, pet friendly, food trucks will be standing by. Do yourself a favor and don't sleep on the shave ice—a damn near lifesaver during this hazy weather.

Sat, Aug 12

Chophouse Row Head to Toe

From 5–8pm, see yourself to Chophouse Row for an evening of courtyard pampering, focusing on all things self care. Bangs getting a little out of control? Hair stylist Brittany Mroczek's got you covered. In dire need of a wardrobe refresh? Styling experts at Cuniform have some wallet-friendly designer clothing in tow. Cake Skincare will be waxing brows, Van der Pop has a new skincare line, and Eye Eye will have new sunglasses for your perusal—protect your peepers from that hazy-orange sun rays. Also, Upper Bar Ferdinand's saving the day with glasses of rosé.

Aug 12 & 13

Summer Warehouse Sale

This is it. This is the summer sale you must not miss. While you should take my word for it, I'll go on. This weekend some of the best local design shops are joining forces for a big, beautiful sale. Don't miss out on one-of-a-kind finds from the likes of Glasswing, Jack Straw, Rizom, Likelihood, Velouria, Hammer and Awl, and more. The bi-annual sale will be hosted by Call Us in Pioneer Square, starting at 11am.