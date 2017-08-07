  1. Eat & Drink
Coming Soon

Opening Inside Hotel Theodore This November: Rider

In name, a nod to our 26th president. In menu, a fealty to ingredients of the Pacific Northwest.

By Rosin Saez 8/7/2017 at 1:45pm

20170801 rider 010 j0brqf

Executive chef David Nichols (left) and Jonathan Fleming (right), the duo behind Rider.

Image: Courtesy Rider

No, Rider isn’t an upcoming Sci-Fi western about a man, his horse, and a longheld vengeance, nor is it the city’s latest bike sharing program. What it is: a new restaurant coming to downtown Seattle on November 1. Rider is an ode to Washington’s logging history and fishing industry, which is to say: it’s an ode to the ingredients pulled from the forest and plucked from the sea.

While it’s true that Rider will be in the newly renovated Hotel Theodore, which will also debut in November at 619 Pine Street, general manager Jonathan Fleming and executive chef David Nichols want it to be a restaurant for hotel guests, out-of-towners, and locals alike. “We want to be that place that you can come to on a regular basis and get that experience of a Pacific Northwest restaurant,” says Fleming, and he would know. He got his start managing Ivar’s Acres of Clams and most recently was the GM at Matt Dillon’s Bar Sajor and Ciudad.

Put simply, Rider is about two things: local ingredients, from sustainably caught fish to foraged mushrooms, and a wood-fired grill. “The grill is the heart of the kitchen,” says Nichols, a Washington native who’s been slinging sophisticated shnitzel and spaetzel at Queen Anne Beer Hall after cooking in New York City for 13 years. The chef assures that not everything off the menu will be grilled, but components of, say, a vinaigrette might be “kissed by the grill.”

Also on the menu: dry-aged meats, smoked trout fritter, beef tartare, and—bless Poseidon!—seafood towers, vertical tiers of water-born bounty. On November 1, Rider will be open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with happy hour from 3 to 6. On weekends, brunch goes from 8 until 3. For updates, follow along Rider’s Instagram (@riderseattle).

 

Filed under
Rider, Restaurant Openings, Coming Soon
Show Comments

Opening Inside Hotel Theodore This November: Rider

1:45pm By Rosin Saez

