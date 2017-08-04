This Week in Restaurant News: Hot Soup and Cold Treats

The third installment of Ba Bar has arrived in U Village. Image: Ba Bar

Openings

Ba Bar

Vietnamese street food and cold drink has indeed landed in U Village. The third location in all its Instagram bait glory—hello pretty tiles and bright blues—is now open in the space perviously occupied by Liam's. Head here for post-shopping pho, fish sauce wings, and Moscow mules.

Otter Bar

Named for the planes landing on Lake Union (not the adorable critters), this restaurant opens August 4 in the former Louisa's space in Eastlake, reports Eater Seattle.

The Halal Guys

Bringing New York City's famously long lines to Seattle, the popular food-cart-turned-franchise is opening in Pioneer Square on August 11. At First and Yesler, the grand opening from 11–2 means combo platters aplenty: chicken or beef gyro over rice with their signature hot sauce or white sauce.

Tentenyu

Amongst the Pike/Pine corridor's ever-growing cache of restaurants is this ramen shop newcomer. Its origins on Ramen Street in Kyoto say "legit chashu ramen"—do not sleep on the pork broth–marinated egg!—but its playlist of Sixpence None the Richer and the Wallflowers say, "We see you, Seattle."

Hokkaido Ramen Santouka

In other brothy news, another ramen restaurant comes to town, this time in U Village. Like its Bellevue brethren, the ramen here is founded on an amazing pork broth, simmered for 20 hours so you can slurp up its contents in less than 30 minutes. It opens August 5.

Seattle Pops

As promised, Megan Janes is opening her Wallingford frozen treat shop this summer—indeed, this weekend. And good thing. As Seattle's shrouded in thick, hazy smoke and hot temps, this will be your go-to method for cooling off.

Coming Soon

Juice Press

Russell Wilson loves juice. Well, at least the organic concoctions from this New York juicery, so much so that the Seahawks quarterback is bringing its first West Coast spot to U Village.

Secret Supper

Seattle Met

It’s the culmination of our food team’s yearlong conversation: Of all the places that opened in the past year, which one delivers the complete experience? Perhaps you know how this goes: Buy a ticket to Secret Supper, and you’ll be the first to learn the identity of our Restaurant of the Year. Our 2017 reveal happens August 10.

Revamps

Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar

Chef John Howie’s temple of seafood in Bellevue reopened August 1 after a total interior overhaul. Its sleek new look comes with a chef's raw bar, temperature-controlled wine rooms, and proof that a little makeover can help a 15-year-old mainstay stick around even longer.