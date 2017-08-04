  1. Eat & Drink

Meal Reveals

It's Nearly Time for Seattle Met's Secret Supper 2017

Of all the places that opened in the past year, which one delivers the complete experience? Find out August 10.

By Allecia Vermillion 8/4/2017 at 9:00am

Shutterstock 579439153 krgyfw

Spoiler: This is not our Restaurant of the Year. Image via Shutterstock.

This will be the fifth year Seattle Met has put on its Secret Supper—an event that, frankly, always makes me giddy with excitement. It’s the culmination of our food team’s yearlong conversation: Of all the places that opened in the past year, which one delivers the complete experience? This year's pick is a place of superb food, hospitable service, and that ineffable something that elevates dinner into a pleasurable respite from your regular life. 

Perhaps you know how this goes: Buy a ticket to Secret Supper, and you’ll be the first to learn the identity of our Restaurant of the Year. Except, that identity stays under wraps until the morning of the event. Only then do you receive the official word on where you’ll be having dinner that night. 

Our 2017 reveal happens August 10. Which means, nice weather and a cool day-into-night vibe.

Tickets are on sale now; the $125 tab includes everything, from multiple courses to cocktail pairings, tax and tip. Secret supper sells out fast, so wander on over to the ticket link and lock your seats down if you’re into marvelous food and a bit of mystery.

Want more food news, plus editor’s picks in every neighborhood, advanced search options, and all of our best-of lists? Download our new Gastronaut app in iTunes or Google Play!

Filed under
Secret Supper
Show Comments

Related Content

Critic's Notebook

Surprise Surprise: Time for the Fourth Annual Seattle Met Secret Supper

09/15/2016 By Kathryn Robinson

Critic's Notebook

Like Surprises? You’ll Love Our Third Annual Seattle Met Secret Supper  

09/21/2015 By Kathryn Robinson

Campari

Slide Show: Secret Supper

10/23/2015

Slideshow

Slide Show: Secret Supper

10/21/2014

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Hot Soup and Cold Treats

11:15am By Rosin Saez

Meal Reveals

It's Nearly Time for Seattle Met's Secret Supper 2017

9:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Juice Blessings

Russell Wilson Will Bless U Village with a Juice Bar This Fall

08/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

6 Cookies I Have Known and Loved

08/03/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Brew News

The New Starbucks Cold Brew with Beef Jerky Is Not That Weird

08/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 2–8

08/02/2017 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Art Blitz

X Y Z Is the Collective Arts Space Seattle Needs Right Now

08/03/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Blitz

Out of Sight Leads the Fight for Northwest Artists

08/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Blitz

It's the Biggest Week of the Year for Art in Seattle. Don't Stay Home.

07/31/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

07/27/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: August 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Scenes from Capitol Hill Block Party 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Paige Smith

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Moon's Lead Over Oliver Narrows in Mayor's Race

8:02pm By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Mosqueda and Grant Will Face Off in General Election

8:54am By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Moon Keeps Her Solid Second-Place Lead Over Oliver

08/03/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

Cary Moon's Lead Grows, Race Tightens for Grant and Nelson

08/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

What You Need to Know About Primary Election Night

08/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Mosqueda and Grant Lead for General Election

08/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Humble Happenings

Long Lines be Damned—Exclusive 'Damn.' Merch at Alive and Well Today Only

08/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Runway Alert

Fashion Week at the Bellevue Collection Is Back

08/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: July 31–August 6

07/31/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe