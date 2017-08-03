Russell Wilson Will Bless U Village with a Juice Bar This Fall

  1. Eat & Drink
The Seattle Seahawk quarterback loves this New York City juicery so much he's bringing it to Seattle.

By Rosin Saez 8/3/2017

If the opening of Press Juice involves Russell Wilson shotgunning organic juice, I'm so there.

Image: Juice Press/West2East Empire

Since last August, we knew Seattle quarterback champ Russell Wilson had plans to bring Juice Press, a NYC–based juicery, to the West Coast. But we didn't know where...until now.

Wilson, who's partnering with Juice Press's Michael Karsch and Marcus Antebi, is opening the Seattle flagship in University Village. In fact, the organic juicery will open in the former Evolution Fresh space at 2620 NE University Village Street. Aww, Evolution Fresh, the Starbucks spinoff starting closing its stores earlier this year. The U Village location unplugged its highspeed blenders in June.

But come this fall, those four walls will be home to fresh juice once again. Juice Press’s lineup of plant-based juices include ginger tumeric and green vegetable blends. Other offerings include almond milk and coconut water–based smoothies, acai bowls, supplements, grab-and-go salads, soups, and snacks—aka fuel for power shoppers and Super Bowl champions alike.

(And if you're not in the neighborhood, Kari Brunson's Juicebox on Capitol Hill, and Anar in the Denny Regrade are both lovely spots for some gemstone-hued drinks.)

Juice Blessings

