  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

Mayor's Race 2017

Moon Keeps Her Solid Second-Place Lead Over Oliver

Nearly 143,000 Seattle ballots have been counted with about 30,000 more to count tomorrow.

By Hayat Norimine 8/3/2017 at 6:44pm

Cary moon for mayor1 x4alcl

Image: Courtesy Moon's Campaign

More ballot counts Thursday further solidified Cary Moon's second-place lead over Nikkita Oliver in the mayor's race—making it clearer that she'll likely be the one to advance to the November 8 general election alongside Jenny Durkan.

The question was whether later ballots would tilt more in Oliver's favor, since historically Seattle's late voters also tended to help the more progressive candidate. So far both Moon and Oliver gained about the same amount of momentum. But Moon isn't declaring victory yet; and Oliver supporters are tracking down their ballots to make sure their votes were counted, and not one of the thousands disqualified for no or poorly written signatures. 

King County counted another 37,921 ballots from Seattle on Thursday, and they gave both Moon and Oliver a bigger percentage. In total, nearly 143,000 Seattle ballots have been counted with about 30,000 more to count tomorrow, and they'll almost exclusively be ballots from drop boxes. 

Moon's lead over Oliver extended from a 1,978- to a 2,578-vote margin, but percentage-wise, they both gained votes comparably. (The percentage point difference between the two candidates didn't change much.) 

Results as of 4:30pm Thursday: 

  • Jenny Durkan: 30.2%
  • Cary Moon: 16.7%
  • Nikkita Oliver: 14.9%
  • Jessyn Farrell: 12.4%
  • Bob Hasegawa: 8.6%
  • Mike McGinn: 6.7%
Nikkita oliver 1492706369 8348 eqymdv

Image: Courtesy of Troy Osaki

Durkan's support dropped slightly at 30.2 percent of the votes—regardless of whether it's Moon or Oliver, Durkan's going to have a much tougher battle to be the frontrunner in the general election. That is, if voters currently supporting other progressive candidates will opt for the "non-establishment" challenger who's not endorsed by Mayor Ed Murray as he still faces serious allegations of child rape. 

Moon made it clear she doesn't want Durkan to be mayor—in a statement today, she said she was encouraged 60 percent of voters chose someone "not backed by big corporations and City Hall insiders," and told PubliCola she'd gladly put her weight behind Oliver if she were to pull ahead. Durkan, who's backed by Chamber and already raised $491,100, still has the clear financial advantage. She's spent $391,200 already and had $116,000 contributed in independent expenditures by businesses. There will be a new group of voters who didn't vote in the primary election (and may not have known it was happening), but will vote in the general. 

Moon contributed $90,500 to her own campaign—in past interviews she hasn't indicated whether she has a limit—and only raised $61,500, so the question now is whether she could garner support from the remaining voters she couldn't win over this time around. She'd likely get Farrell's votes; they had similar platforms and values, and were stronger on the urbanist draw than other candidates. But those who voted for Oliver may not turn out with the same kind of enthusiasm for someone else. It will be tough for Moon to get the same kind of support from voters who were inspired and energized by Oliver's campaign. 

Filed under
Election 2017, Mayor's Race 2017, nikkita oliver, Cary Moon
Show Comments

Related Content

Mayor's Race 2017

Seattle Will Have Its First Female Mayor Since Bertha Landes

08/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

KING 5 Poll: McGinn, Durkan Are Frontrunners for Seattle Mayor

06/21/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

21 Candidates Running for Mayor? Better Vote This Year

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

10 of the Best Tweets After a Flood of Mayoral Candidates

05/12/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Juice Blessings

Russell Wilson Will Bless U Village with a Juice Bar This Fall

08/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Fun With Listicles

6 Cookies I Have Known and Loved

08/03/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Brew News

The New Starbucks Cold Brew with Beef Jerky Is Not That Weird

08/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 2–8

08/02/2017 By Jaime Archer

Treat Beat

Are You Melting Yet? Thankfully Seattle Pops Opens This Weekend.

08/02/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

Latona Pub Celebrates 30 Years

08/01/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Art Blitz

X Y Z Is the Collective Arts Space Seattle Needs Right Now

08/03/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Blitz

Out of Sight Leads the Fight for Northwest Artists

08/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Blitz

It's the Biggest Week of the Year for Art in Seattle. Don't Stay Home.

07/31/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

07/27/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: August 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Scenes from Capitol Hill Block Party 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Paige Smith

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Moon Keeps Her Solid Second-Place Lead Over Oliver

08/03/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

Cary Moon's Lead Grows, Race Tightens for Grant and Nelson

08/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Election 2017

What You Need to Know About Last Night's Elections

08/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Mosqueda and Grant Lead for General Election

08/02/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Seattle Will Have Its First Female Mayor Since Bertha Landes

08/01/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Sawant Urges Murray to Resign

07/31/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Humble Happenings

Long Lines be Damned—Exclusive 'Damn.' Merch at Alive and Well Today Only

08/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Runway Alert

Fashion Week at the Bellevue Collection Is Back

08/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: July 31–August 6

07/31/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe