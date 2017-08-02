Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 2–8

Chef Hayden Smissen cooks up a big batch of paella at Kerloo Cellars's paella party. Image: Hayden Smissen

Fri, Aug 4

Capitol Hill Series Release—Lenny Spruce

With spruce tips and juniper berries added to the mix, Elysian's newest beer—Lenny Spruce—is quintessentially Northwest. The fourth beer in the brewery's Capitol Hill series, Lenny Spruce gets sworn in at 7pm with a ceremonial tapping and toast by lead brewer Hiwatha Rhyans, followed by a performance by grunge band Wild Powwers. If those aren't enough PNW vibes for you, all proceeds from Lenny Spruce sold at the event go to the ACLU of Washington. Drink beer, save the world.

Sat, Aug 5

Breads of Persia Popup Bakery

If you've had your fill of baguettes, muffins, and scones, expand your baking horizons with the Essential Baking Company's Breads of Persia popup from 11am–2pm. Two Iranian breads will be featured: sangak, which is baked on top of pebbles, and barbari, dubbed by Bon Appétit to be the thickest flat bread in the world. Have friends that lament over all the eggs and butter in challah and brioche? Bring them along—sangak and barbari are both vegan! And if that's not enough to tempt you, there will be a surprise Persian treat at the event.

Sat, Aug 5

2017 Paella Party

Yearning for a glamorous European vacay but unable to get away? Get (momentarily) transported to Spain as part of Kerloo Cellars's third annual paella party at their SoDo tasting room. Sip on grenache and rosé, dine on chorizo-packed paella valenciana, and you'll practically find yourself in Barcelona. With temps reaching the high 80s, it might even feel like it. Bluebird Ice Cream will whip up two specialty ice cream flavors—made with wine, of course—and Sergey Igantov will serenade the crowd with flamenco style guitar. Olé!

Sun, Aug 6

Aperol Spritz Brunch

Sunday is prime time for brunch, and, of course, mimosas. But sweltering summer temps call for something a little more refreshing than your go-to drink. Enter the Aperol spritz. Think of it as the mimosa's fun-yet-bitter Italian cousin, and channel your inner Italian model as you sip your spritz and indulge in Cursed Oak's decadent brunch menu, featuring winners like "bread pudding style" pecan french toast and shrimp and charred octopus served alongside polenta grits. The Aperol spritz might be the star of the show, especially when served in $20 pitchers, but equally delicious Aperol cocktails will be available as well, such as the Paper Plane, which pairs Aperol with bourbon, amaro nonino, and lemon.

Sun, Aug 6

Pizza at Home with Chef Tony Catini

Have you ever seriously considered buying a portable pizza pouch? If you live and breathe pizza but hate the lines at Serious Pie, then Tony Catini's class is here to answer your prayers. Learn how to make your own dough so you can conjure up pizza at any hour, and in your own home. Passing down secrets from his Italian-born mother, Catini will show students how to form and shape dough and how to pick out the best ingredients to achieve pizza perfection. Bonus: By the end of the class you'll have a whole pizza all to yourself. Tickets just sold out, but there's hope yet: Send an email to hotstove@tomdouglas.com to be put on the waitlist.

