Cary Moon's Lead Grows, While Race Tightens for Grant and Nelson

It's day two of King County Elections' ballot counts from the primary, and not much has changed: Jenny Durkan and Teresa Mosqueda are still solidly in the lead. Second-place candidates are still narrowly in their leads. And third-place candidates are hoping for a turnaround in late voters: Cary Moon and Nikkita Oliver for mayor, Jon Grant and Sara Nelson for Seattle City Council Position 8.

But Moon's lead over Oliver increased from 1.7 to 1.9 percentage points (a 1,457-vote to 1,978-vote margin), while Jon Grant's lead narrowed over Sara Nelson, from 1.2 to 0.9 percentage points (now just an 877-vote margin). That seems to run counter to the theory that later voters are also more progressive—but with Wednesday's returns, that's still just 22.6 percent of votes counted. Thursday should provide a clearer picture on how solid the second-place candidates' leads are.

"We're not claiming victory yet," Moon said in a released statement Thursday. "As an engineer, I want to make sure we get our facts right, and as a coalition builder, I respect the positions of my fellow candidates. It's going to take all of us working together to ensure our city's future is not sold to the highest bidder. Let's see what tomorrow's counts show us."

"I don't know what the next few days will bring us as election results continue coming in," Oliver wrote on her Facebook page. "But what I do know is that when we organize, we thrive. Voting is only the beginning. The hard work really begins now."

Results as of 4:30pm Tuesday: