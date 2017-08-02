Are You Melting Yet? Thankfully Seattle Pops Opens This Weekend.

Very Strawberry indeed. Image: Seattle Pops

As promised, Megan Janes is opening her Wallingford frozen treat shop this summer—indeed, this weekend. And good thing. As Seattle's expecting temperatures in maybe the triple digits, people everywhere will be searching for ways to cool down. Might we suggest the ice bucket challenge? If a football coach–style deluge of icy Gatorade isn't your thing, head to Seattle Pops—it officially opens on Friday, August 4, 5 to 11. On Saturday and Sunday, hours are noon to 11.

Janes has been pushing seasonal popsicles with her family in the local farmer’s market circuit and at food festivals for the past three years. Now, in a new, stationary brick and mortar (located at 1401 North 45th St), watch Seattle Pops get made in real time. Or, just devour them.

What was once home to Smash Wine Bar for nine years before it shuttered in 2015, will soon be filled with 16 different popsicle offerings: mainstays like Zesty Lime, Very Strawberry, Kona Coffee, Chocolate Banana, and Coconut Cream, adding different flavor options when the season allows—peach, blueberries and cream, Mexican chocolate, pineapple jalapeño, mango, lilikoi, and whatever else Janes dreams up.

Lastly, swag alert: the first 25 customers on Friday will get a free Seattle Pops t-shirt which look pretty...cool. Okay, dad joke done.

After this opening weekend, normal hours start next week: noon to 11 but closed on Mondays.