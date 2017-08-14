Weekday Culture Fix: Aug 14–18

Director Yukihiro Shoda's short film Obey Song makes its U.S. debut at the Northwest Film Forum. Image: Courtesy Northwest Film Forum

Tue, Aug 15

Seattle Design Festival: Sneak Peek

The Seattle Design Festival showcases 2-d, 3-d and interactive installations by the city’s top designers. The main event includes a block party full of outdoor installations by teams like the Seattle Design Nerds and Women of Color Speak Out, community programs, and a professional conference. This year, get an exclusive look into the most important projects at the center of the event at a special sneak peek. Mingle with staff and installation teams as they present upcoming work to the public. Center for Architecture and Design, Free

Tue, Aug 15

National Poster Retrospecticus

The Piranha Shop, Pioneer Square’s gallery, studio, and cultural hub, opens its doors to the international traveling poster show, National Poster Retrospecticus. The collection includes upwards of 400 posters made by over 150 designers. NPR’s Seattle showcase incorporates its compendium of permanent works along with posters from Fifty-Nine Parks Print Series, a collection made in celebration of the U.S. National Parks Service. The Piranha Shop, Free

Wed, Aug 16

Matthew Zapruder: Why Poetry

Poetry editor for both the New York Times Magazine and Seattle’s beloved small press Wave Books, Matthew Zapruder reads from his newest work, Why Poetry. In it, Zapruder makes a passionate case for the importance of the medium and clears up the often misunderstood relationship between reader and poem. Zapruder puts forward a new approach to reading and urges against the myth that poetry is an inherently unapproachable art form. Hotel Sorrento, Free

Fri, Aug 18

Noddin Japanese Film Collective

The Noddin Japanese Film Collective is one positive that emerged from the recent nuclear disaster at Fukushima in Japan. The incident sparked an increase in citizen political engagement, leading a group of artists to form the collective as a platform to amplify their concerns for the country. Made up of 28 artists—including directors, producers, editors, designers, writers, and actors—Noddin's stateside debut takes place at Seattle’s own Northwest Film Forum. A happy hour with Noddin members kicks off the festivities, followed by a screening of 12 short films, a panel discussion, and a sushi and sake reception. Northwest Film Forum, $12

Fri, Aug 18

Sylvan Esso

Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn of the North Carolina-based Sylvan Esso produce a soft and whimsical electronic sound, more gentle than your average EDM but still danceable. It's been a busy year for the duo: a new album, What Now, out this past April, a five month North American tour, and in October the duo embark on an international run to close out 2017. Catch them while you can on their two night stop in Seattle. Neptune Theatre, $24