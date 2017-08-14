Wear What When: August 14–20

All things Japanese indeed. Image: Japanese Cultural and Community Center

Ongoing

Pipe and Row's Summer Sale

As fall products start to trickle into your favorite shops, summer sales also begin to emerge, like this one in Fremont. This boutique's summer sale is ongoing, but don't sleep on some warm-weather staples—we still have some hot days ahead! Snatch up a pair of rose-hued slides or a pair of flowy, linen pants for those breezy Seattle nights.

Thu, Aug 17

Seattle Fashion Nirvana

I cannot fully express the giddiness that accompanies this event. Garmentory is essentially your Pinterest dream board come to life. But more accurately, the online shop snags pieces from contemporary and indie designers and puts it all in one place, for your purchasing (or drooling) pleasure. So this Thursday, see that styling knowledge in real life at their Seattle flash sale event, which has partnered up with local shops like Glasswing, Zed, and Schai. The party will include libations, snacks, and tunes from 6–9 at Rizom in Belltown. RSVP online by August 15.

Sat, Aug 19 & Sun, Aug 20

All Things Japanese Sale

The large summer rummage sale, hosted by the Hosekibako: Japanese Resale Shop, will have a a large swath of Japanese goods from dolls to furniture to traditional garb. If you're a lover of Japanese design, you're bound to find something here, where there will be over a thousand antiques and collectibles on sale. The sale, from 10–4 on Saturday and 11–2 on Sunday, will be located at the Japanese Cultural Center in the Chinatown–International District.

Sat, Aug 19

Popup Day at Beats and Bohos

This Phinney Ridge vintage shop will be popping this Saturday: Free tarot readings all day with Mindy Sue Bell and Amy Hixon, three different record vendors for vinyl collection–building needs, handmade oils, and of course plenty of throwback threads.