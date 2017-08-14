  1. Style & Shopping
  2. Fashion News & Events

Sales & Events

Wear What When: August 14–20

This week: Garmentory comes to Belltown, Pipe and Row's summer sale forges on, and a heavenly vintage popup at Beats and Bohos.

By Rosin Saez 8/14/2017 at 10:30am

Atj tdd7pt

All things Japanese indeed. 

Image: Japanese Cultural and Community Center

Ongoing
Pipe and Row's Summer Sale
As fall products start to trickle into your favorite shops, summer sales also begin to emerge, like this one in Fremont. This boutique's summer sale is ongoing, but don't sleep on some warm-weather staples—we still have some hot days ahead! Snatch up a pair of rose-hued slides or a pair of flowy, linen pants for those breezy Seattle nights. 

Thu, Aug 17
Seattle Fashion Nirvana
I cannot fully express the giddiness that accompanies this event. Garmentory is essentially your Pinterest dream board come to life. But more accurately, the online shop snags pieces from contemporary and indie designers and puts it all in one place, for your purchasing (or drooling) pleasure. So this Thursday, see that styling knowledge in real life at their Seattle flash sale event, which has partnered up with local shops like Glasswing, Zed, and Schai. The party will include libations, snacks, and tunes from 6–9 at Rizom in Belltown. RSVP online by August 15.

Sat, Aug 19 & Sun, Aug 20
All Things Japanese Sale
The large summer rummage sale, hosted by the Hosekibako: Japanese Resale Shop, will have a a large swath of Japanese goods from dolls to furniture to traditional garb. If you're a lover of Japanese design, you're bound to find something here, where there will be over a thousand antiques and collectibles on sale. The sale, from 10–4 on Saturday and 11–2 on Sunday, will be located at the Japanese Cultural Center in the Chinatown–International District.

Sat, Aug 19
Popup Day at Beats and Bohos
This Phinney Ridge vintage shop will be popping this Saturday: Free tarot readings all day with Mindy Sue Bell and Amy Hixon, three different record vendors for vinyl collection–building needs, handmade oils, and of course plenty of throwback threads.

Filed under
Sales and Events, Garmentory, Pipe and Row, Wear What When, Weekly Planner
Show Comments
In this Article

RIZOM

Mens Apparel, Womens Apparel 2316 Second Ave

A newcomer to Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, Rizom is already making its presence known. This eclectic boutique features apparel, accessories, and even boo...

Related Content

Sales and Events

Wear What When: July 31–August 6

07/31/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: August 7–13

08/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: March 6–12

03/06/2017 By Amber Wright

Eat & Drink

Caffeine Compilation

7 Coffee Shops That Take Cold Brew to a New Level

12:15pm By Jaime Archer

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Brunch Changeups and More Beer

08/11/2017 By Jaime Archer

Awards and Accolades

The 2017 Restaurant of the Year Is...

08/11/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drumroll Please

And Seattle Met's 2017 Restaurant of the Year Is...

08/11/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Steakation (All I Ever Wanted)

No Big Deal, Just a 3-Day Festival Dedicated to Beef

08/10/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: August 9–15

08/09/2017 By Jaime Archer

Arts & Culture

Wine-Soaked Concerts

Yacht Rock Comes to Seattle: Michael McDonald at Chateau Ste. Michelle

2:10pm By Alison Klein

Food For Thought

Weekday Culture Fix: Aug 14–18

11:07am By Isabel Boutiette

Food for Thought

Weekday Culture Fix: Aug 7–11

08/07/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Art Blitz

X Y Z Is the Collective Arts Space Seattle Needs Right Now

08/03/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Blitz

Out of Sight Leads the Fight for Northwest Artists

08/01/2017 By Darren Davis

Art Blitz

It's the Biggest Week of the Year for Art in Seattle. Don't Stay Home.

07/31/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Council

Council Bars Landlords from Using Criminal Records

3:35pm By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: Election Results, Seattle's Gun Tax, and Westlake Rallies

7:59am By Liz Weber

Mayor's Race 2017

Murray's Chief of Staff Leaving to Join King County Executive

08/10/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

A Quiet, Unacknowledged Victory for Cary Moon

08/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Seattle Public Schools to Get $2.3 Million from SDOT Traffic Safety Funds

08/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

International District Resolution Prompts Backlash for Removing "Manilatown"

08/08/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: August 14–20

10:30am By Rosin Saez

Sales & Events

Wear What When: August 7–13

08/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Humble Happenings

Long Lines be Damned—Exclusive 'Damn.' Merch at Alive and Well Today Only

08/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Runway Alert

Fashion Week at the Bellevue Collection Is Back

08/01/2017 By Rosin Saez

Sales and Events

Wear What When: July 31–August 6

07/31/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe