This Week in Restaurant News: Brunch Changeups and More Beer

Plus, Stumptown’s Pine Street location shutters.

By Jaime Archer 8/11/2017 at 11:45am

lao8030 htaidl

Diners munch on classic comfort food at Derby while looking out at cars.

Image: Geoffrey Smith

Openings

Derby
On August 7, chef Ethan Stowell opened his latest restaurant, Derby, inside the Shop, a car and motorcycle-centric club, reports Eater Seattle. Under the direction of Thomas Dodd, formerly of Marjorie, Derby will serve up comfort foods like pasta, BLTs, and poutine, and will offer an inside peek of the self-proclaimed country club for car enthusiasts.

Pokéworks
The rapidly expanding empire of poke conquers Bellevue with the opening of Pokéworks’s 10th location on August 12. The grand opening event will have buy one get one free poke bowls, plus a raffle.

Redhook Brewlab
The brewery's brand new Brewlab will open in the Pike Motorworks Building next week, August 17. Though Redhook began brewing in Ballard back in 1981, the Pike/Pine location will be the brewery's first Seattle pub. Boasting 16 taps of rotating small-batch beers, customers will get to sip Redhook’s experimental brews before they reach the rest of Washington; get ready for My Oh My Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout and Peaches for Me IPA, both of which are planned for 2018.

Coming Soon

Finistère
Once the executive sous chef at Canlis, Deborah Taylor and husband Scott Ross plan to open Port Townsend-based Finistère by the end of August, reports Eater Seattle. The restaurant will serve dinner as well as—you guessed it—brunch, showcasing seafood, cider, and local produce.

Closings

Stumptown Coffee Roasters
Portland-based Stumptown’s Pine Street location will close its doors on August 20, reports Sprudge. Facing an expired lease, the coffee shop will turn its focus to the nearby 12th Avenue location, where cold brew and espresso will continue to flow.

Seattle Is Shook

Shake Shack
If you jiggled a Magic 8 Ball and asked if crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard were in your future, the answer would be "It is decidedly so." Come mid-2018, beloved burger joint Shake Shack will open its first Seattle location in South Lake Union.

Brunch Happenings

Ray's Boathouse
After beginning brunch service in late May, Ray’s Boathouse has brought an end to Seattle’s favorite meal, reports Eater Seattle

Lark
First Hill’s Lark will likewise serve its last brunch on August 13, so load up on caramel monkey bread and shakshuka while you still can.

Slab Sandwiches and Pie
If you think it’s the end of brunch as you know it, don’t despair, because there’s good news after all! Slab Sandwiches and Pie, which has seating in Lark’s bar area, will be serving brunch every day between 11am and 2pm starting August 19. So rejoice, pick up a breakfast sandwich, and pretend it’s the weekend, even if it’s only Wednesday. 

