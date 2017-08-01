Long Lines be Damned—Exclusive 'Damn.' Merch at Alive and Well Today Only

Damn. the Popup comes through Capitol Hill, August 1 only. Image: Alive and Well Seattle

The line: over 100 people deep at the time of this posting. The merchandise: exclusive Damn. shirts, hoodies, and hats at Alive and Well on Capitol Hill. The Damn. Popup, rolling through almost every major city Kendrick Lamar performs in, is a fleeting thing. Kendrick Lamar himself will be there for some portion of the popup, which runs from 11–7pm on August 1 only. At some point, of course, Lamar has to head to the Tacoma Dome. But until then, you can assemble on East Pike Street with other loyal fans, perhaps for a chance at merch or a glance at the hip-hop poet himself.