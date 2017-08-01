Fashion Week at the Bellevue Collection Is Back

Unisex graphic tee and pierced joggers by Stone Crow Designs aka Jennifer Charkow, an IDRS designer. Image: St. John Lifestyle and Portraits

Don't sleep on one of the most fashionable months of the year: September. It's when the stylish come out in full force throughout the city (and world). But across Lake Washington, Bellevue hosts one of the biggest events each year, Fashion Week at the Bellevue Collection. It runs from September 20–24, each day a different runway show boasts the latest styles and trends from regional, independent designers to global, luxe brands. And tickets to such (usually sold-out) events are officially on sale.

Here's what we're excited about:

Thu, Sept 21

The 6th Annual Independent Designer Runway Show

This year, seven local talents will send their designs down the catwalk as part of a months-long mentorship program. The up-and-coming designers will also compete for some money bags, well a $5,000 cash prize. Beyond dollar signs, the winners of the IDRS have always highlighted some badass designers in Seattle. $75

Fri, Sept 22

Posh Party Trend Show

This will be fun for those who want to see a look book come to life. Friday evening means fall 2017 fashions that you can find at the Bellevue Collection—no more wishing you could snag those runway pieces. Monica Hart will host this lively show meets girl's night out, where there will be beauty stations at which to try out the season's hair and makeup trends. It wouldn't be a girl's night out without drinks, snacks, and, sure, a beauty swag bag. $75

Sat, Sept 23

The Collective Runway Show

It's all be leading up to this night. On Saturday, designer Christian Siriano—yes, that Christian Siriano winner of Project Runway—will host the show in which smaller boutiques and national retailers alike will show off their latest collections. $100

Aww factor: Ticket proceeds will go Bellevue LifeSpring and Special Olympics Washington.

Stay tuned here for more Fashion Week coverage and a who's-who of the Independent Designer Runway Show.