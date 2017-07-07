This Week in Restaurant News: Infinity Mirrors meets Molly Moon's and Lady Yum Opens a New Location

The Buddha Bowl at Verjus. Image: Sara Marie D’Eugenio

Openings

Lady Yum

The macaron queen of the east side opened her second brick and mortar (not including the Sea-Tac cart) on—where else?—the Amazon campus. The new space is still getting into a groove, so hours will vary for a bit: opening until 5 for the next fews, then eventually open from 10 to 10, with a champagne happy hour from 4 until close.

Ravenleaf Food Truck

Ravenleaf Public House has gone mobile. According to My Ballard, the sky blue truck debuted in Ballard and Ravenna this weekend and has a rotating menu, that currently includes a jerk chicken wrap with black beans, onions, peppers, and cherry salsa. Check out their Twitter for up-to-date locations.

Tankard and Tun

This sibling restaurant to Pike Brewing’s subterranean pub is perched directly above it, boasting a brighter, view-filled space. And, oh yes, as committed to good beer as ever.

RPM

Former Il Corvo Pasta Studio space has a new occupant, RPM, which stands for Revolution Pizza Music. Owner Van Allen is serving slices alongside vinyls, partnering with local labels like Light in the Attic and Sub Pop to grow the joint's inventory–which you can grab off the wall and buy yourself.

Closings...For Now

Verjus

Brendan and Heidi McGill’s Bainbridge Island cafe and juice bar will stop serving at the end of this month in search of a bigger space and kitchen. Seattle Eater reports the current location will still sell juices and ingredients, but the small kitchen in the back has reached its limits.

New Management

S and L

Bustle Cafe, now S and L, was sold and is under new management, reports the Queen Anne View. The new owners have brought a new coffee roast and will now be scooping ice cream from University District’s Sweet Alchemy Creamery.

Instagrammable Collabs

Molly Moon's

The SAM installation seen all around Instagram has partnered with Molly Moon’s to make an infinity sundae that might break the internet. The Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors collab will be available in stores until August 7.