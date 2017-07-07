  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Opening Dispatch

Spectacular Views and Seafood Abound at Tankard and Tun

Pike Brewing's new market restaurant opened this week just above its beer-filled pub.

By Rosin Saez 7/7/2017 at 11:43am

Tankard tun fish chips ngszpt

Chef Gabe Spiel's got the Midas touch when it comes to golden fish and chips.

Image: Amber Fouts

Pike Place Market has seen quite a few newcomers as of late. The new MarketFront opened last week, and now inside its more weather walls arrives Tankard and Tun. This sibling restaurant to Pike Brewing's subterranean pub is perched directly above it, boasting a brighter, view-filled space. And, oh yes, as committed to good beer as ever.

The space certainly is smaller than its downstairs counterpart, but more than makes up for it with sights of the Sound as well as its own brewing operation. The titular tankards and mash tun can be seen whilst sipping Pike Brewing ales on the brew deck, a humble nook jutting out from the restaurant proper. Or, sit up in the mezzanine when its not reserved for a private shindig, where you can watch brewers check the mash and see marketgoers pass by. 

Chef Gabe Spiel captains the kitchen and menu, on which seafood and foraged ingredients are refined but not fussy—sea beans with house preserved lemon and pickled garlic, wild mushrooms with pork belly, a play on surf and turf consisting of braised octopus and pork belly, utterly golden fish and chips, and much more. Spiel even injects the menu with a bit of his dad humor: he's dubbed a delicately dressed salad with nuts and blue cheese simply "lettuce." 

"It's not everyday you get to walk into something brand new," says Spiel of his head chef role. He started in the Pike Brewing pub at age 19, and jokes that he nearly was fired on day two. Thankfully he's since clearly climbed the ranks, helped open a couple other restaurants, and now lands a floor above one of his first gigs. 

Come for the views, solid beer (and beer cocktails!), fresh seafood—okay, there's short rib and a steak tartare accompanied by a cheesy popover too—local oysters topped with Blue Mountain huckleberry mignonette, and stay for the subtle antique charms, like framed vintage beer ads and Pike Brewing cofounder Charles Finkel's tankard collection, some as old as 187 years old.

Tankard and Tun is open daily from 11 until midnight. Eater Seattle has some nice shots of the space should you be curious about those views...

Filed under
Tankard and Tun, Pike Place Market, Opening Dispatch
Show Comments

Related Content

Opening Dispatch

Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Has Arrived

06/29/2017 By Rosin Saez

Market Dining

Best Pike Place Market Dining: Quick and Casual

06/26/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Passing Through

Alice Waters Returns, Quietly, to Pike Place Market

05/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Eat & Drink

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Infinity Mirrors meets Molly Moon's and Lady Yum Opens a New Location

07/07/2017 By Amber Wright

Opening Dispatch

Spectacular Views and Seafood Abound at Tankard and Tun

07/07/2017 By Rosin Saez

Record Pie

Pizza Joint and Vinyl Shop RPM Opens in Pioneer Square

07/06/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 5–11

07/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Collabs

Molly Moon's Ice Cream Is Making a Yayoi Kusama Sundae

07/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

Don't Overlook Seattle International Beerfest

07/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Arts & Culture

Art Walk

Where to Go This First Thursday: July 2017

07/06/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Star-Spangled Day Drinking

Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

06/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Infinite Selfies

Prepare Your Social Media Feeds for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors'

06/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Fiendish Conversation

SassyBlack Is More Than a Throwback

06/21/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

News Roundup

Week in Review: City Income Tax, McCleary, and Trumpcare Town Halls

07/07/2017 By Liz Weber

Mayor's Race 2017

Council Member O'Brien Endorses Nikkita Oliver for Mayor

07/07/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Proposed Initiative Would Remove "De Facto Immunity" for Officers

07/06/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council

Seattle Income Tax Heads to Council for a Vote

07/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Where Police Reform Could Be Heading in Seattle

07/03/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Murray Won't Seek Write-In Campaign, Endorses Jenny Durkan

06/29/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

What's In Store

Stock and Pantry Brings Modern Takes on Timeless Housewares

06/16/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe