  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 5–11

The week in which: rooftops make happy hours better, rosé ciders floweth in a SoDo tasting room, and Seattle International Beerfest arrives—put down that Northwest IPA...for now.

By Rosin Saez 7/5/2017 at 9:00am

Rooftop terrace e3a8jj

Now thru Aug 26
Hard Rock Cafe Rooftop Party Series
Supposedly it's a Vegas-style pool party except....no pool, but no matter, what it does have: sweeping views of Pike Place Market and Elliot Bay from a rooftop terrace. The party series kicks off from 11 to 2 with happy hour specials, such as $4 well cocktails, $5 wine, and $4.50 for draft beer.

Thu, July 6
Rosé All Day
The Woods, a combo taproom for Seattle Cider Co. and Two Beers, will host a rosé tasting of sorts...for rosy-hued ciders, that is. Seattle Cider has many a seasonal pink cider; drink them by the glass or a full flight: Berry, which blends locally grown raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, Cucumber Hibiscus clearly gets its tint from the tart flower, Gravenstein Rosé is aged in red wine barrels to create the company's "favorite ciders of the harvest," Winesap Rosé consists of one of Washington's oldest fruits aged in syrah wine barrels, and lastly Wild-Fermented Raspberry. The tasting runs from 3 to 9.

Fri–Sun, July 7–9
Seattle International Beerfest
This weekend this sudsy festival lands once again in Seattle Center. You know the drill: More than 200 different beers, most from outside of Washington; $25 gets you entry, 10 beer tickets, and a free tasting glass, both a memento and a future shelf dust collector. Yes, some live music, food trucks, a Deschutes Brewery trailer shaped like a wooden keg. A lot of dogs. Yes, we have more than enough in-state beer for one person to try, but here's why you shouldn't overlook this local event with global brews.

Ticket Alert: July 21–23
Groupon’s Bite of Seattle: The Bite Cooks! Lounge
You may already be familiar with this annual Seattle Center food festival—the scent of smokey barbecue, fresh mango-lemonade stands, beer gardens throughout—but this year there’ll be a new rooftop bar. This lounge is a ticketed event unto itself. Atop the Fisher building, rub elbows with local chefs like Thierry Rautureau, John Howie, Uli Lengenburg of Uli’s Sausage, and more. Head to the private bar (your ticket includes two drinks) and watch, perched up there with drink in hand, cooking demos and live music on the adjacent stage. Tickets are $45 ($50 at the “door”) and $5 from each once will go to Food Lifeline.

Please event details for consideration noshplanner@seattlemet.com.

Filed under
Nosh Pit Weekly Planner, Weekly Planner
Show Comments

Related Content

Hopped Up

Don't Overlook Seattle International Beerfest

07/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: March 29–April 4

03/29/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: April 5–11

04/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: June 21–27

06/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 5–11

07/05/2017 By Rosin Saez

Collabs

Molly Moon's Ice Cream Is Making a Yayoi Kusama Sundae

07/03/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

Don't Overlook Seattle International Beerfest

07/03/2017 By Stefan Milne

Liberal Libations

Bless These 6 New Happy Hours

06/30/2017 By Amber Wright

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Soma Dreams of Soba

06/30/2017 By Amber Wright

Fun With Listicles

23 Restaurants with Great Water Views

06/29/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Star-Spangled Day Drinking

Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

06/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Infinite Selfies

Prepare Your Social Media Feeds for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors'

06/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Fiendish Conversation

SassyBlack Is More Than a Throwback

06/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 19–25

06/20/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

City Council

Seattle Income Tax Heads to Council for a Vote

07/05/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Where Police Reform Could Be Heading in Seattle

07/03/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Murray Won't Seek Write-In Campaign, Endorses Jenny Durkan

06/29/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

A History of Homelessness in Seattle

06/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Black Women Take the Mic at the Hearing for Charleena Lyles

06/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Family of Charleena Lyles Won't Attend Public Hearing, Spokesman Says

06/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

07/03/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

What's In Store

Stock and Pantry Brings Modern Takes on Timeless Housewares

06/16/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe