Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 5–11

Now thru Aug 26

Hard Rock Cafe Rooftop Party Series

Supposedly it's a Vegas-style pool party except....no pool, but no matter, what it does have: sweeping views of Pike Place Market and Elliot Bay from a rooftop terrace. The party series kicks off from 11 to 2 with happy hour specials, such as $4 well cocktails, $5 wine, and $4.50 for draft beer.

Thu, July 6

Rosé All Day

The Woods, a combo taproom for Seattle Cider Co. and Two Beers, will host a rosé tasting of sorts...for rosy-hued ciders, that is. Seattle Cider has many a seasonal pink cider; drink them by the glass or a full flight: Berry, which blends locally grown raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, Cucumber Hibiscus clearly gets its tint from the tart flower, Gravenstein Rosé is aged in red wine barrels to create the company's "favorite ciders of the harvest," Winesap Rosé consists of one of Washington's oldest fruits aged in syrah wine barrels, and lastly Wild-Fermented Raspberry. The tasting runs from 3 to 9.

Fri–Sun, July 7–9

Seattle International Beerfest

This weekend this sudsy festival lands once again in Seattle Center. You know the drill: More than 200 different beers, most from outside of Washington; $25 gets you entry, 10 beer tickets, and a free tasting glass, both a memento and a future shelf dust collector. Yes, some live music, food trucks, a Deschutes Brewery trailer shaped like a wooden keg. A lot of dogs. Yes, we have more than enough in-state beer for one person to try, but here's why you shouldn't overlook this local event with global brews.

Ticket Alert: July 21–23

Groupon’s Bite of Seattle: The Bite Cooks! Lounge

You may already be familiar with this annual Seattle Center food festival—the scent of smokey barbecue, fresh mango-lemonade stands, beer gardens throughout—but this year there’ll be a new rooftop bar. This lounge is a ticketed event unto itself. Atop the Fisher building, rub elbows with local chefs like Thierry Rautureau, John Howie, Uli Lengenburg of Uli’s Sausage, and more. Head to the private bar (your ticket includes two drinks) and watch, perched up there with drink in hand, cooking demos and live music on the adjacent stage. Tickets are $45 ($50 at the “door”) and $5 from each once will go to Food Lifeline.

Please event details for consideration noshplanner@seattlemet.com.