Wear What When: July 31–August 6

Many a stone necklace to be had at the Tropicana popup at Join in South Lake Union. Image: History + Industry

Now thru Aug 5

Final Sale Days at Butch Blum

This week marks your last chance to snag one more got-to-have-it jacket from Butch Blum. Their 60–80 percent off summer and spring sale–including designers Eleventy, Sartoria Partenopea, and Alberta Ferretti–ends August 5.

Now thru Aug 6

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

It. Is. On. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale has arrived. Now through August 6, shop newly arrived beauty, apparel, accessories, and more at sweet, sweet sale prices. Perhaps you’re a lucky card carrying member and you’ve already scored slinky, silky slip dress or some chunky-heeled boots from the huge sale since July 13. If you don’t have a Nordstrom credit card however, the sale debuted to the public last week and is still going strong.

Thu–Sun, Aug 3–6

Lindsey Ross Portrait Session at Filson

Santa Barbara–based photographer, Lindsey Ross, is bringing her popup photo studio to Filson's SoDo headquarters. From 10-6, Ross will be taking tintype or ambrotype individual and group portraits, aka old-timey, sepia photography on aluminum or black glass. Interested patrons get to choose their size and type of portrait as well as book a reservation while she’s here in Seattle. Prices start at $30.

Sat, Aug 5

Tropicana: Art and Jewelry Popup Shop

Brooklyn-based artist and designer, Irene Wood, first launched her jewelry line, History and Industry, in 2011. Her hand-built line is inspired by ancient artifacts mixed with the functionality of everyday jewelry. Now, she’s headed to Seattle to feature her work, including both jewelry and paintings, at the Join Shop in South Lake Union from 4–7. Oh, and sip on rosé as you peruse Wood's works.

Thu, Aug 17

Save the Date: Seattle Fashion Nirvana

Save a spot for the celebrations for the Garmentory Seattle flash sale event, which has partnered up with local shops like Rizom, Glasswing, Brainfreeze, and more. RSVP online by August 15. Plus, the party will include plenty of libations and snacks from 6–9 at Rizom in Belltown.