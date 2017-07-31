Mission Chinese's Danny Bowien Comes to Mean Sandwich

Not pictured: The enormous backyard. Photo via Mean Sandwich’s Instagram.

This is shaping up to be Seattle's summer of cool collaborations with New York chefs. Danny Bowien of Mission Chinese is coming to Ballard's Mean Sandwich to cook with owner Kevin Pemoulie. Bowien's Mission Chinese Food began in San Francisco, then added a location in New York City, picking up bicoastal acclaim along the way.

These dinners happen August 12 and 13. The $35 ticket gets you into Mean's enormous backyard for an all-y0u-can-eat buffet, complete with ping pong and the culinary stylings of James Beard's 2013 Rising Star Chef winner, alongside the guy behind Seattle's coolest new sandwich shop. Alex Pemoulie, Kevin's wife and Mean's co-conspirator, says the menu will be mostly Mission Chinese Food-esque, with some dishes from Kevin thrown in the mix.

As of now there are a few dozen tickets left (more on Sunday than Saturday) but those should go fast. Given the casual barbecue setup, attendees can drop in any time between 6 and 10pm. As the Brown Paper Tickets link puts it, "beverages not included (but highly encouraged)." Alex Pemoulie promises some fun drink specials, maybe a keg of Cloudburst.

UPDATE: Yep, sold out as of Monday early afternoon.

