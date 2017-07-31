  1. Arts & Culture
Art Blitz

It's the Biggest Week of the Year for Art in Seattle. Don't Stay Home.

The Seattle Art Fair is the biggest ticket in town this week. But its arrival also sparks new, exciting, and vital arts events throughout the city. Here's where to start.

By Darren Davis 7/31/2017 at 1:20pm

Seattleartfair2016 h lf1zx6

It's Art Fair season. Have you considered buying art?

Image: Lara Swimmer

August is a major month for visual and performing art in Seattle—and the first week really kicks things off with a glitter bomb. With the arrival of the third annual Seattle Art Fair, Pioneer Square and the surrounding area transform into a treasure box of (officially unaffiliated) exhibition openings, special engagements, curtain unveilings of new collaborative projects, and parties, parties, parties.

This week, Culture Fiend zeroes in on some of these goings-on and what they mean to Seattle as a city of artists. We can't cover everything, but here's a good place to start.*

Aug 3–5
Seattle Art Fair
In its third year, the biggest single event for visual art in Seattle is bigger than ever. Ninety three galleries converge at CenturyLink Event Center, showcasing Seattle collectors and their featured artists alongside big names from New York to Tokyo. It's wall-to-wall art, and the experience walking the floor can be overwhelming. But there is not a better local opportunity to survey such a wide breadth of contemporary art. Also, it's a marketCenturyLink Event Center, $20–$150

Aug 3–27
Out of Sight
Think of Out of Sight as an unofficial spinoff of the larger fair, one that's purpose is to support and celebrate Northwest artists specifically. While Seattle galleries and artists do share the floor on at Paul Allen's extravaganza, Out of Sight remains the better place to experience the work of our regional artists in a much more intimate environment. With a new venue in Pioneer Square (don't worry, there's still stuff happening at King Street—more on that below), Out of Sight 2017 features over 100 visual and performing artists. Grand opening party on Aug 3. General admission starts Aug 4. 115 South Jackson Street, $10–$100 

Aug 3
XYZ Opening Party
Cold Cube Press, Gramma Poetry, Mount Analogue, and Specialist have joined forces under the same roof. The new gallery, event space, artist studio, and small press publishing office marks a moment of cross-discipline collaboration that is, frankly, lacking in Seattle. The opening party shows off a sampling of wares from each group, including a raucous installation, Women in the Style of Taco Bell, by Mary Anne Carter. 300 South Washington Street, Free

Aug 3–Oct 29
'BorderLands'
The former home of Out of Sight returns this year as a year-round public art space provided by the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture. This new slate of programming launches with BorderLands, a provocative and timely exhibition by a conglomerate of artists. The third floor of the King Street Station will house nearly fifty of Pedro Lasch's "flag fusions," or flags from all around the world fused together to form new banners. Works-in-response from artists—including Ries Niemi, Henry Luke, Anida Yoeu Ali, and Crystal Schenk—accompany Lasch's installation, along with special performances pieces to celebrate Art Fair Weekend. King Street Station, Free

Aug 5–Oct 9
Storme Webber: 'Casino: A Palimpsest'
In the early to mid-1900s, Pioneer Square teemed with immigrants, queer communities, and the displaced. Seattle artist Storme Webber spent her formative years around this tumultuous place, and in her new exhibition, Casino: A Palimpsest, she explores the neighborhood’s messy history as it informs her own family history and indigenous roots. Photographs (Webber’s grandmother), poetry, and historical records combine for a deeply personal experience. Frye Art Museum, Free

 

*And check back all week for deeper dives into some of these events.

News & City Life

Murray Allegations

Sawant Urges Murray to Resign

07/31/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: Elections, MHA, and Trump's Antitrans Tweets

07/31/2017 By Liz Weber

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Sara Nelson

07/29/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Michael Harris

07/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Harley Lever

07/28/2017 By Liz Weber

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Charlene Strong

07/28/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Style & Shopping

Sales and Events

Wear What When: July 31–August 6

07/31/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

