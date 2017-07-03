Wear What When: July 3–9

SoDo Flea Market means Saturday shopping alfresco. Image: SoDo Flea Market

Mon, July 3 & Tue, July 4

Hammer and Awl Fourth of July Sale

Nautical neckerchiefs, waxed canvas briefcases, and brimmed summer hats. This Madrona shop has you covered, and through July 4, get 20 percent off everything storewide. Use code FOURTH20 for the discount online, or you know, go shopping IRL.

Sat, July 8

Create Your Own Natural Perfume

Can't find the perfect scent? This workshop at Chophouse Row will teach you everything you need to know to make your own! With 25 essential oils to choose from, the possibilities are endless. Plus, you'll get to take your creation home with you in a perfume bottle! You'll really impress your friends next time they ask you what scent you're wearing.

Sat, July 8

SoDo Flea Market

Strolling through the SODO Flea Market is the perfect way to spend a sunny Saturday in Seattle. This weeks market will be one of the biggest yet, with vendors including local brands like Filson, Pacific Galleries, First Pick and more. With over 50 vendors and food trucks, there's plenty of options to choose from.

Save the Day: July 13

Patagonia Seattle's 30th Anniversary Party

Celebrate Patagonia's anniversary with a huge celebration! The event will feature drinks from Seattle Cider Company, Two beers Brewing Company, and Bluewater Distilling. Plus, Hotcakes is one of the caterers! The evening will feature a live DJ, plenty of swag bags, and even a surprise musical performance. The event will also be selling artwork by Stacey Rozich, and all proceeds will go to support a local organization, Save Our Wild Salmon. Scoring swag bags and saving wild salmon all in one night!