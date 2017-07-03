  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Hopped Up

Don't Overlook Seattle International Beerfest

This weekend maybe drink globally, locally.

By Stefan Milne 7/3/2017 at 9:00am

 

Seattle beerfest lyqizx

Image via Facebook. 

This weekend the Seattle International Beerfest lands again in Seattle Center. Maybe you know the drill: Three days (July 7-9). More than 200 different beers, most from outside of Washington; $25 gets you entry, 10 beer tickets, and glass. Some live music. Food trucks. A Deschutes Brewery trailer shaped like a wooden keg. A lot of dogs. You know, a beer festival. But it also begs the question—with so much good local beer flowing from this city, more than anyone can reasonably try, why bother importing a bunch more?

It’s sort of a platitude at this point that the PNW makes great beer, and enough of it that it pretty well dominates Seattle taplists. There are exceptions: the Stumbling Monk on Capitol Hill and Brouwer’s Cafe in Fremont both skew Belgian; Altstadt and Rhein Haus pour plenty of fine German brews.

But order a craft beer in this city and chances are it was brewed in state, if not right down the street. The benefits of local boozing (sustainability, sense of place, support of small businesses, freshness, etc.) are well tread, and remain plenty laudable and relevant, but it can also feel a little myopic. Sure, our beer landscape now goes well beyond a righteous devotion to IPAs. Notice that you can now (gloriously) grab a four pack of Reuben’s Brews Gose at pretty much any supermarket in the city. But plenty of styles still haven’t caught on here. See many lambics being brewed in Seattle? Not so much.

Which is why the Seattle International Beer Festival remains a nice anomaly. Beer meccas like Belgium and German of course take up a good portion of the international selection, but where else can you taste and compare seven different Japanese beers, without any of them being Sapporo or Kirin Ichiban? Or try a Sesma Alberchico, a Spanish apricot sour?

There are still plenty of local favorites, too: seven beers from Holy Mountain, four from Fremont Brewing. So if nothing else, you can sample abroad widely and affirm that our brewers can keep up just fine with the rest of the world. But you already knew that, right?

Filed under
Beer Festivals, Breweries, Beer
Show Comments

Related Content

Earth Day 2017

The Origin Stories of Seattle’s 2 Tastiest Earth Day Traditions

04/18/2017 By Amber Wright

Ale Accolades

Behold, the Winners of the 2017 Washington Beer Awards

06/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Beer Buzz

Unified Brewing Company Takes Over the Big Al Brewing Space

06/13/2017 By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

Fresh Hop Beer Is Here

09/27/2016 By Stefan Milne

Eat & Drink

Collabs

Molly Moon's Ice Cream Is Making a Yayoi Kusama Sundae

10:35am By Rosin Saez

Hopped Up

Don't Overlook Seattle International Beerfest

9:00am By Stefan Milne

Liberal Libations

Bless These 6 New Happy Hours

06/30/2017 By Amber Wright

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Soma Dreams of Soba

06/30/2017 By Amber Wright

Fun With Listicles

23 Restaurants with Great Water Views

06/29/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Opening Dispatch

Pike Place Market's New MarketFront Has Arrived

06/29/2017 By Rosin Saez

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 3–9

11:50am By Isabel Boutiette

Star-Spangled Day Drinking

Where to Celebrate Independence Day Among the People

06/29/2017 By Kendall Candioglos

Infinite Selfies

Prepare Your Social Media Feeds for 'Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors'

06/29/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang for Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Fiendish Conversation

SassyBlack Is More Than a Throwback

06/21/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: June 19–25

06/20/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Murray Won't Seek Write-In Campaign, Endorses Jenny Durkan

06/29/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Housing and Homelessness

A History of Homelessness in Seattle

06/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Black Women Take the Mic at the Hearing for Charleena Lyles

06/28/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Family of Charleena Lyles Won't Attend Public Hearing, Spokesman Says

06/27/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Policy Wonk

What Should We Make of the UW Minimum Wage Study?

06/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Charleena Lyles, Government Shutdown, and Health Care

06/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 3–9

11:30am By Nicole Erickson

Treat Yourself

5 Boutiques Putting Seattle on the Map

06/30/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 26–July 2

06/26/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: June 19–25

06/19/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Very Sneaky

Nordstrom’s Olivia Kim Launches Exclusive Pair of Nike Cortez

06/16/2017 By Rosin Saez

What's In Store

Stock and Pantry Brings Modern Takes on Timeless Housewares

06/16/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Drinking Games

One Final Round of Smash Putt

02/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Weekend Pass

4 Blissful Spa Road Trips Around Washington State

03/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Home & Real Estate

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

Essay

What My Garage Sale Taught Me About the New Seattle

05/15/2017 By Kathryn Robinson

Amazonia

The View from Above: Amazon's Spaceballs

05/15/2017 By Hayat Norimine

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe