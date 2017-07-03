Neon Saltwater's Unvirtual transforms URL to IRL. Image: Neon Saltwater

Mon, July 3

Ballard Locks’ Centennial Celebration

The Ballard Locks turns 100 years old! Wish this salmon-saving, river-redirecting structure a happy centennial by sunbathing to live jazz and the first remote KNKX broadcast of All Things Considered. Host Ed Ronco discusses both daily news and a special historical exploration of the Locks—the stories of its beginning, its impact on the PNW, and its future in the region. The upbeat string work of Pearl Django, swing and rock–influenced Birch Pereira and the Gin Joints, and unconventional jammers Industrial Revelation make for jazzy live entertainment. Ballard Locks, Free

Thu, July 6

'Quota'

“What kind of work would artists make if they felt none of the external and internal pressures that they normally face?” Quota attempts to curate an open space in which artists confront the expectations that inhabit their lives and inhibit their work. Local artists including Anissa Amalia, Isa Benn, and Sabella D’Souza showcase work that explores the unique identities that shape their artistic processes. Soil Art Gallery, Free



Thu, July 6

'Unvirtual' by Neon Saltwater

Experience a completely immersive art installation without the massive lines or the wallet-denting prices of Yayoi Kusama at SAM. Visual artist Neon Saltwater takes her surreal '80s and '90s internet art from the virtual to the real. Unvirtual is more of an artistic amusement park than a traditional exhibit: three rooms filled with an aesthetic that can only be described as neon-sunsets meet digital dreamspace. Glass Box Gallery, Free



Fri, July 7

Red Bull Sound Select: Tennis, Chanti Darling, and SassyBlack

Each month, Red Bull travels to a different city where it teams with local music connoisseurs to curate a lineup of emerging musicians. This month, Sound Select returns to Seattle with indie-pop duo Tennis, Portland-based futuristic R&B groove master Chanti Darling, and Seattle’s own psychedelic hip-hop virtuoso SassyBlack open. Neumos, $3–10



Sun, July 9

Tommy Pico and Sarah Galvin

In his new book, Nature Poem, Brooklyn-based poet Tommy Pico uses colloquial language and a relatable contemporary voice to strip away any preconceptions of poetry’s elitism. His personal narratives explores identity politics while incorporating a generous dose of humor, making the work a particularly bumpy emotional rollercoaster. Local literary celebrity Sarah Galvin joins Pico to read her sensuous and hilarious book Ugly Time. Elliott Bay, Free