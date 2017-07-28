This Week in Restaurant News: Bagels and More Pizza

Stoup Brewing in Ballard now has an upstairs space, open Thursday through Sunday. Image: Will Foster / Stoup Brewing

Openings

Opus Co.

Opus Co. officially opened on Wednesday with Mark Schroder at the helm. The new Phinney Ridge spot is quite meaty, with a little meat on the side, and fresh and pickled vegetables, housemade vinegars, and cast iron–cooked rice too. The hours may change as they get in a groove, but are currently open Wednesday through Sunday, 5–10.

Stoup Brewing

Stoup Brewing in Ballard added a second story to their tasting room. Upstairs at Stoup is now open to the public Thursday through Sunday and can be rented out for events. Heads up: Fido isn’t allowed up the stairs.

Coming Soon

Westman's Bagels and Coffee

Coffee meets bagel–not the dating app. Monica Dimas has partnered with Molly Westman to open a New York-style bagel spot on Capitol Hill this September, working name Westman’s Bagels and Coffee. The coffee will be Caffe Vita thus proving that good bagels and good coffee can be available at the same stop.

Starbucks

Starbucks announced they will start donating leftover food through their FoodShare program, and they are rolling out a new lunch menu August 1 with more protein, vegetarian, and vegan options. Now, when are they announcing PSL? Serious question.

Bocado

South Park’s Burdick Brewery is getting a new neighbor in the fashion of a hot dog stand, according to Seattle Eater. The owners of Phorale, a pho-remix spot are opening Bocado within the next five to six months.

Supreme

Ma'ono chef Mark Fuller plans to open a pizzeria in West Seattle called Supreme just down the street from his Hawaiian-inflected fried chicken and whiskey juggernaut. Get ready for pineapple on your pizza (with jalapeños and Portuguese sausage) this October.

Brunch Matters

Watch out brunchers–L’Oursin is now in the game. Le Brunch at this Central District French bistro turns its culinary lens to the leisurely weekend meal, proving that, yes, you can have sea urchin before noon.