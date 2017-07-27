Wash Down That Latte with Starbucks's New Lunch Menu

Herby, figgy, and definitely not a sad desk lunch. Image: Courtesy Starbucks

Sure, caffeine may be your one true motivation for visiting your nearest Starbucks, but it looks like lunch offerings here are going to get a little more interesting. Starting August 1, Seattle area cafes are rolling out a new lunch menu of salads and sandwiches which promise more protein and vegetarian and vegan options, too.

Why not grab a za'atar chicken and lemon tahini salad with that cappuccino? Or perhaps a hearty herbed chicken sando with sweet fig spread and peppery arugula on a baguette—great with cold brew and an office snack break...sad desk lunches be gone! In all, there are about seven salads and eight sandwiches on the new menu, officially dubbed Mercato; nothing runs over $10.

As for the warm, fuzzy side of things, Starbucks (through the company's Starbucks FoodShare program) will donate any surplus lunch stuffs at the end of the each night to the nonprofit Food Lifeline.