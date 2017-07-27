  1. Eat & Drink
  2. Food News & Events

Sandwich Alert

Wash Down That Latte with Starbucks's New Lunch Menu

Seattle cafes will have new hearty salads and sandwiches starting August 1. Also new: Starbucks will donate any surplus eats to Food Lifeline at days' end.

By Seattle Met Staff 7/27/2017 at 1:45pm

Mercato herbed chicken fig spread sandwich ken8t6

Herby, figgy, and definitely not a sad desk lunch.

Image: Courtesy Starbucks

Sure, caffeine may be your one true motivation for visiting your nearest Starbucks, but it looks like lunch offerings here are going to get a little more interesting. Starting August 1, Seattle area cafes are rolling out a new lunch menu of salads and sandwiches which promise more protein and vegetarian and vegan options, too.

Why not grab a za'atar chicken and lemon tahini salad with that cappuccino? Or perhaps a hearty herbed chicken sando with sweet fig spread and peppery arugula on a baguette—great with cold brew and an office snack break...sad desk lunches be gone! In all, there are about seven salads and eight sandwiches on the new menu, officially dubbed Mercato; nothing runs over $10.

As for the warm, fuzzy side of things, Starbucks (through the company's Starbucks FoodShare program) will donate any surplus lunch stuffs at the end of the each night to the nonprofit Food Lifeline

Filed under
Starbucks
Show Comments

Related Content

Siren Song

Seattle's Evolution Fresh Stores Will Close This Spring

02/22/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

The War on Christmas

Starbucks Mines Green from the Red-Cup Controversy

11/16/2016 By Allecia Vermillion

Conspiracies

There's More to the Howard Schultz News Than You Think

12/02/2016 By Matthew Halverson

Morning Fizz

Former Starbucks President Howard Behar Blasts City Council

06/28/2016 By Josh Feit

Eat & Drink

Sandwich Alert

Wash Down That Latte with Starbucks's New Lunch Menu

1:45pm By Seattle Met Staff

Morning Matters

Monica Dimas Plans New York–Style Bagel Counter on Capitol Hill

11:00am By Allecia Vermillion

Morning Matters

There's a New Brunch in Town—L'Oursin's

07/26/2017 By Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 26–Aug 2

07/26/2017 By Amber Wright

Behind Bars

Neon Boots Is a Desert Hallucination—But in a Good Way

07/25/2017 By Stefan Milne

Pizza Excitement

Ma'ono Chef Mark Fuller Will Open a Pizza Bar on California Ave

07/24/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

11:50am By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Met Picks

The Top Things to See or Do in Seattle: August 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis

Summer Festivals

Scenes from Capitol Hill Block Party 2017

07/25/2017 By Darren Davis Photography by Paige Smith

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Ditch The Crowds

Some Weekend Alternatives to Capitol Hill Block Party

07/20/2017 By Darren Davis and Isabel Boutiette

Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

07/19/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Sheley Secrest

5:12pm By Kendall Candioglos

Election 2017

Still Having Trouble Deciding on Votes? Find All Candidate Profiles Here

9:14am By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Teresa Mosqueda

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Mac McGregor

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Council Position 8 Race

Candidate Profile: Jon Grant

07/26/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Murray Allegations

Murray Faces Mounting Pressure on Sexual Abuse Allegations

07/25/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Style File

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

07/14/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe