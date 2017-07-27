The Weekend Starts...Now
The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30
Collaborate with Seattle performers at Velocity Dance Center, heckle bad movies alongside the 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' crew, and spend two nights of funk with George Clinton.
Theater
July 25–30
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Opening with the death of a neighbor’s poodle, The Curious Incident is so much more than a canine mystery. Adapted from Mark Haddon’s beloved book, the Tony Award-winning show comes to Seattle, delving into the mind of 15-year-old protagonist Christopher as he uncovers family secrets and overcomes personal hurdles. Paramount Theatre, $30–$100
Visual Art
July 27 & 29
Forward: Origin Stories
This portion of Shaun Kardinal's Forward series casts, then recasts, the work of 12 local authors: words onto postcards then postcards into three-dimensional sculptures. When the exhibition ends, new hands will reform the sculpture for yet another transformation. The art itself is a through line, but the self remains elusive and ephemeral. The Factory, Free
Concerts
Fri, July 28 & 29
George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic
If James Brown is the father of funk, George Clinton is its impresario: the maniacal stage personality and band ringleader who took funk and made it funkier, made it into a circus. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer joins up with his legendary band for two nights that will surely deliver some nasty bass licks. Neptune Theatre, $38.50
Dance
July 28 & 29
Strictly Seattle Performances
Dancers of all levels flock to Velocity Dance Center’s annual intensive summer program Strictly Seattle to study technique and choreography. Three weeks of immersive study wraps with a recital of new works developed in collaboration with local performance arts mainstays Alice Gosti, KT Niehoff, Mark Haim, Kate Wallich, and Jody Kuehner. Velocity Dance Center, $25
Film
Sat, July 29
Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!
Joel Hodgson and his two robots did the whole meta commentary thing way before it became a cottage industry of podcasts and YouTube "react" videos. His show, Mystery Science Theater 3000, was a Comedy Central staple in the '90s—just three friends watching and talking through bad movies together. Now that '90s nostalgia itself is a burgeoning industry, MSTK3K returns in the form of a revived Netflix series and a first-ever life tour. Come watch the Eegah with Hodgson and company, and stick around for a second mystery screening. Moore Theatre, $37–$47
Books & Talks, Film