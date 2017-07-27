The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 27–30

Train and collaborate with Seattle performers at Strictly Seattle. Image: Tim Summers

Theater

July 25–30

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Opening with the death of a neighbor’s poodle, The Curious Incident is so much more than a canine mystery. Adapted from Mark Haddon’s beloved book, the Tony Award-winning show comes to Seattle, delving into the mind of 15-year-old protagonist Christopher as he uncovers family secrets and overcomes personal hurdles. Paramount Theatre, $30–$100

Visual Art

July 27 & 29

Forward: Origin Stories

This portion of Shaun Kardinal's Forward series casts, then recasts, the work of 12 local authors: words onto postcards then postcards into three-dimensional sculptures. When the exhibition ends, new hands will reform the sculpture for yet another transformation. The art itself is a through line, but the self remains elusive and ephemeral. The Factory, Free

Concerts

Fri, July 28 & 29

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic

If James Brown is the father of funk, George Clinton is its impresario: the maniacal stage personality and band ringleader who took funk and made it funkier, made it into a circus. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer joins up with his legendary band for two nights that will surely deliver some nasty bass licks. Neptune Theatre, $38.50

Dance

July 28 & 29

Strictly Seattle Performances

Dancers of all levels flock to Velocity Dance Center’s annual intensive summer program Strictly Seattle to study technique and choreography. Three weeks of immersive study wraps with a recital of new works developed in collaboration with local performance arts mainstays Alice Gosti, KT Niehoff, Mark Haim, Kate Wallich, and Jody Kuehner. Velocity Dance Center, $25

Film

Sat, July 29

Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live!

Joel Hodgson and his two robots did the whole meta commentary thing way before it became a cottage industry of podcasts and YouTube "react" videos. His show, Mystery Science Theater 3000, was a Comedy Central staple in the '90s—just three friends watching and talking through bad movies together. Now that '90s nostalgia itself is a burgeoning industry, MSTK3K returns in the form of a revived Netflix series and a first-ever life tour. Come watch the Eegah with Hodgson and company, and stick around for a second mystery screening. Moore Theatre, $37–$47