Wear What When: July 24–30

This week fun times include Genuine Gem's anniversary party on Capitol Hill, a monogram-athon with Madewell, and Anders pops up in Fremont.

By Rosin Saez 7/24/2017 at 10:05am

 

Anders bfzzy0

Just a mere fraction of the goods to be discovers at the Anders Popup Shop this weekend.

Image: Anders Shop

Thu, July 27
Monogram-athon at Madewell
Head to Madewell Downtown for a live leather personalization party, where you can, literally, put your mark on a new bag, clutch, satchel, and more. Plus there will be some provided snacks and sips to get those creative juices flowing.  

Fri, July 28
Happy Hour at Moorea Seal
At this Belltown boutique, Fridays mean champagne and gifts with purchase. From 5–7, same time as always, pop by Moorea Seal for the latest arrivals, which aren't even posted online yet; snag everything from suede slides to pins for the plant obsessed to new shades for this lovely summer sun.

July 28–30
Anders Popup Shop and Launch Party
Swing by Bala Yoga in Fremont for a popup shop with Seattle-based retailer, Anders Shop, which is currently run out of a tiny corner of a home—ah, the life of a small business owner. Anders specializes in U.S.-made goods, crafted fairly and ethnically, like housewares, natural skincare, and handmade accessories. The launch party kicks off this Friday from 6:30–8, with giveaways throughout the evening, plus live music by Christine Urbina and healthy bites from Sweetgrass Food Co. If you can't make the party, you can still shop the popup through Sunday, 10–1.

Sat, July 29
Genuine Gem 5 Year Anniversary Celebration
For five years founder Katrina Felicitas has been slinging cutoff demin shorts and vintage tomboy threads for the modern, cool girl. And now it's time to party. Toasting to the years of popup shops and artist collaborations, celebrate with Genuine Gem at Vermillion Art Gallery on Capitol Hill, where the new summer collection of men's and women's clothing will be on display. Plus, art by YASSA ART, sounds by BRoc and J-Nasty, a taco bar by Avenue South, and a secial performance by Darnel Bruce Leroy Hill.

Sat, July 29
Saturday Marche Summer Market
Meanwhile in SoDo, Pacific Galleries is hosting their second summer flea market of the year. In the parking lot, mine for antique decor and vintage collectibles, modern midcentury deals, and other bygone treasures. Free entry and free parking available at the Seattle Public Schools building across the street.

Filed under
Weekly Planner, Moorea Seal, Popups, Anders
