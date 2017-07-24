Cheap Week: July 24–30

Jennifer Angus uses insects as a medium in Super Natural. Image: MadArt

Mon, July 24

Waxahatchee

Ten days after the release of her latest album Out in the Storm, Waxahatchee takes the stage at Neptune. The artist's rhythmic aesthetic taps from a Southern acoustic tradition, with lyrics that add a powerfully personal and melancholic edge. Neptune Theatre, $15­–17

Tue, July 25

Anastacia Renée: ‘Forget It’

Apparently, “writer’s block” is not in local poetry superstar Anastacia Renée’s vocabulary. The former Hugo House Writer-in-Residence has three books out this year. Jane Wong, Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore, and Shankar Narayan join Renée in welcoming one of her new titles, Forget It, in a night of readings and performance. Elliott Bay Book Company, Free

July 27–Aug 12

‘American Archipelago’

What do you get when you invite neighbors from Nashville, New York, Montana, and San Francisco to a block party barbecue? Probably a lot of differing opinions on how to grill a chicken and also run a country. Presented by Pony World Theatre, American Archipelago amplifies voices and experiences of those living outside the Seattle bubble. 12th Avenue Arts, $20

Sat July 29

Outdoor Project’s Seattle Block Party

In case the Capitol Hill Block Party wasn’t enough, here’s a round two. Outdoor Project stops at Optimism Brewing in collaboration with SheJumps to host a day filled with live music, gear demos, games, food trucks, and—of course—beer. Proceeds benefit SheJumps’ mission to provide girls with access to the outdoors. Optimism Brewing, Free

Sun July 30

‘Super Natural’ Exhibition Opening

Wisconsin-based artist Jennifer Angus’s exhibition caters to both the artsy and the eco-conscious Seattle sub-cultures. Angus does more than take inspiration from the natural world, she uses the natural world: Exotic, colorful insects arranged in dizzying kaleidoscope patterns, presenting insects in a rare and glamorous form that doesn't cause viewers to run away screaming. MadArt Studio, Free