This Week in Restaurant News: Amazon, FareStart, and Li'l Woody's

Li'l Woody's is now open in White Center with the epicure–roast beef, provolone, caramelized onions, and peppercorn horseradish aioli–on the menu. Image: Li'l Woody's Facebook

Openings

Li’l Woody’s

The fourth addition to the chain is now open in White Center. Located in Beer Star, the forty-six tap house, the burger chain rolled out a new sandwich called the Epicure–roast beef, provolone, caramelized onions, and peppercorn horseradish aioli.

Navy Strength Coffee and Juice

The duo behind Rob Roy and No Anchor opened the tiki-inspired Navy Strength bar in May, and now have launched the coffee and juice outpost next door. The soft opening hours mean they are only open from 8am–noon.

FareStart

Four out of the five new FareStart restaurants are now open on the Amazon campus. And for the next 25 days, the tech giant will match donations to the organization up to one million dollars, according to Seattle Eater.

Tacos de la Noche

Melt has been replaced by Tacos de la Noche at Capitol Hill’s Bar Sue. The joint headed by the owner of Altstadt, Lex Petras, will serve tacos, tortas, and nachos.

Lan Hue

Vietnamese sandwich shop Lan Hue is now open on Jackson Street. The joint has about 17 sandwiches on the menu alongside Vietnamese coffee, sugarcane juice, and a cooler full of soft drinks and che.

Coming Soon

Gather Kitchen and Bar

My Ballard reports that Gather Kitchen and Bar will soon occupy the corner of 22nd and 56th. Their website says they have an opening slated for August and has a menu including grilled octopus, slow roasted pork belly, and whole roasted rainbow trout.

Ballard Republic

Cannabis city owner James Lathrop is trying his hand at opening a bar after his plans to open a hashery in Ballard were foiled due to permitting issues. Ballard Republic will be a two story bar with an outdoor patio and dedicated food truck parking, and is scheduled to open between September and October.

Grocery Games

Amazon

In their quest to take over the grocery business, Amazon is now selling ready-to-cook meals. The kits range from $16–$20, reports the Seattle Times, and includes meals like chicken tikka masala and falafel patties.