  1. Editor's Note

Editor's Note

Spoiler Alert

You don’t always have to wait till the end.

By James Ross Gardner 7/20/2017 at 8:00am Published in the August 2017 issue of Seattle Met

Zipper smile ceyph6

Granted, not every secret is one you Wish to Know. We learned far more than we could ever want about mayor Ed Murray’s, um, anatomy, thanks to the lawsuit that destroyed his political career. And I’m still mourning the revelation, issued by the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in June, that those of us who frequently devour french fries will die sooner than the rest of you. (So long cruel, delicious world.)

But in an era when so much information is kept from us, when White House press briefings are camera free, if held at all, when facts are relative and dependent on which news outlet delivers them, it seems a luxury when the truth is revealed.

It’s the oldest method in storytelling, isn’t it? The hook, the tease, the holding out of a revelation before it’s—plunk—set right before you. It’s Rosebud and Keyser Söze and the Skywalker family tree. You have to wait till the end of those stories before you get to the secret, and by then something’s probably set ablaze or someone’s lost a hand.

What’s good for cinema is good for magazine making. Except in the case of this month’s cover story (“Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula”) there’s no wait. It’s all there from the start, 25 things you didn’t know about the greenest, wettest corner of the United States. For those revelations we have Seattle Met senior editor Allison Williams to thank. As the magazine’s chief travel expert, Williams has spent the better part of six years exploring our region, unveiling hidden nooks, telling the stories of the folks who make those places worth the trip.

She pulled double duty this month, writing both the cover story and this month’s feature, about the World Famous Suicide Race (“The Kings of Suicide Hill”). The race is famous for several reasons, including the fact that its organizers and participants are famously media averse. Williams got them to talk anyway, and the story she tells is a stunner. There are secrets in that one too. But some things really are best when withheld till the end.

Filed under
Olympic Peninsula, Editor's Note
Show Comments

Related Content

Feature

The Kings of Suicide Hill: Inside the Famous—and Deadly—Omak Stampede

07/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Murray Allegations

Murray's Attorney: There Is No Mole

04/11/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Editor's Note

Family Matters

03/20/2017 By James Ross Gardner

Eat & Drink

Pizza Excitement

Ma'ono Chef Mark Fuller Will Open A Pizza Bar on California Ave

07/24/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Opening Dispatch

Phinney Ridge Is Getting Meatier: Opus Co. Opens on July 26

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Amazon, FareStart, and Li'l Woody's

07/21/2017 By Amber Wright

Opening Dispatch

Scratch Vietnamese Sandwich Shop Lan Hue Opens on Jackson Street

07/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: August 2017

07/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 19–25

07/19/2017 By Amber Wright

Arts & Culture

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Ditch The Crowds

Some Weekend Alternatives to Capitol Hill Block Party

07/20/2017 By Darren Davis and Isabel Boutiette

Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

07/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Scene

The Seattle Art Fair Is the City’s Biggest Art Market. Too Bad Not Everyone’s Buying.

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

07/14/2017 By Darren Davis

News & City Life

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Nikkita Oliver

07/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

News Roundup

Week in Review: Murray Allegations, No Capital Budget, and Obamacare

07/21/2017 By Liz Weber

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Cary Moon

07/21/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Mayoral Candidate Is Banned from City Hall for a Year

07/20/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Murray Opposes More Human Rights Commission Appointments

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Mike McGinn

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Style & Shopping

Sales & Events

Wear What When: July 24–30

07/24/2017 By Rosin Saez

Shopping Agenda

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Goes Public Today

07/21/2017 By Rosin Saez

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Style File

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

07/14/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time in the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

07/20/2017 By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

07/20/2017 Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homelessness Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe