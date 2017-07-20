Some Weekend Alternatives to Capitol Hill Block Party

Local graphic goods company Factory 43 shows off its colorful and quirky brand at the Renegade Craft Fair. Image: Renegade Craft Fair

Capitol Hill Block Party is a much-anticipated musical fete with some great local acts paired with show-stopping headliners in the heart of Seattle's hippest neighborhood. But maybe that's not your scene. If you're skipping Block Party this year but still want to celebrate summer in the city, here are some events Run The Jewels won't be attending. (Or maybe they will. Who's to say Killer Mike doesn't love a good outdoor art fair?)

July 21

Eastlake Block Party

Eastlake's own rowdy soiree is a one-night event with eleven bands, a set by DJ Shrimpy Trash, and three stages at neighboring Eastlake venues. All of the proceeds are donated to Razorcake, one of the America’s most beloved DIY punk fanzines. Victory Lounge/Black Lodge/Lo-Fi, Various Prices

Fri, July 21

Hollow Earth Radio Return Show

A champion for experimental garage recordings and the like, Hollow Earth Radio celebrates imperfections and encourages an inclusive music culture. After a six-month hiatus, the uber indie station unveils its newly renovated space with a bang: Local punk bands Matriarch and Regional Justice Center, and Los Caidos from Buenos Aires. Hollow Earth Radio, $8–10

July 21–22

Under the Block Party

Go underground at the cider haven located caddy corner from the festivities on Pike and Broadway. Falon Sierra and Tiffany Wilson perform Soul Sister Friday, with Otieno Terry and Friends and Holy Pistola ending the festivities during All Soul’d Out Saturday. It's cooler underground. Capitol Cider, $5

Sat, July 22

Jazz Noise Fest

Know what the CHBP lineup lacks? Experimental jazz. The lineup at Jazz Noise Fest includes Seattle-based FHTAGN and Yetzirah, and a special performance by Glasgow's own Williwaw—a master of the amplified ukulele and bird call. Gallery 1412, $5

July 22-23

Alki Art Fair

Go west and be with the water. The Alki Art Fair is a superb mix of summer beach vibes, performance, and visual art: Over thirty bands play on three stages, surrounded by art vendors and Alki's idyllic ocean-misted boardwalk. Alki Beach Promenade, Free

July 22-23

Renegade Craft Fair

Think of the Renegade Craft fair as real life Etsy. Over 150 independent craftspeople and DIY aficionados sling their jewelry, totes, candles, and skincare products. As if that’s not enough, expect gourmet donuts, all ages refreshments, and a pie truck. Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park, Free

Or maybe go to Block Party after all.

Capitol Hill Block Party

July 21–23, Pike/Pine Corridor, $60–$300