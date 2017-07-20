  1. Features
  2. Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula

Olympics 101

First Time In the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

Scenic vistas, stunning beach walks, and main street strolls: Here's what should be on any first-timer's to-do list.

By Allison Williams 7/20/2017 at 3:00pm Published in the August 2017 issue of Seattle Met

14724671609 81fa4ac33b o hnrjpd

Hurricane Ridge views in the summer. 

Image: Flickr/PTMurphus

Olympic National Park

  • Don’t try to do the entire national park in a day, or even a single trip; the visitor center at Hurricane Ridge is a good starting place for hiking and vistas of the glaciated peaks.
  • Many of the Pacific coast beaches, dotted with sea stacks and windblown trees, are protected parkland; camp almost anywhere with a permit, but be prepared to hike in using ropes over steep headlands.
  • The national park contains two retro lodges on glassy glacier-fed lakes: one on the very deep and very blue Lake Crescent on the north end and another on Lake Quinault, in a southeastern rain forest. 

Port Townsend

  • The Victorian seaport’s downtown Water Street features more decorative trim and gabled windows than a season of Masterpiece Theatre. 
  • Even outside September’s Wooden Boat Festival, the Northwest Maritime Center has boat-building demos and a store that stocks sailing essentials like oakum and cordage. 
  • Though the cheese rounds are sold in almost every Seattle super-market, visiting the home of Mt. Townsend Creamery means salty curds and samples. 

Port Angeles and Sequim

  • Drive out on the spindly three-mile peninsula known as Ediz Hook to get a water view of downtown, the still-active logging port, and, on a clear day, the snowy Olympics behind them. 
  • The town of Sequim bills itself the Lavender Capital of the World, and in July a festival celebrates the fragrant flower with farm tours and a half dozen flavors of lavender ice cream. 
  • If you spot a grizzly bear out your window, there’s a good chance you’re not in the national park but the Olympic Game Farm driving tour; if you see zebras and a white Siberian tiger it’s definite. 

Hood Canal

  • Swimming in dam-made Lake Cushman makes more sense than in most Olympic waters, since it’s not as frigid as the high-mountain lakes or the sound; head to the site nicknamed Big Rock to make questionable cliff-jumping choices.
  • Thanks to its protected placement, Hood Canal is calm enough for scuba divers to explore its octopuses and rock formations. Just don’t nick shellfish from the oyster beds; it disturbs the ecosystem. 
  • Despite its placid nature, the southern Olympic Peninsula is rife with extreme sports, including Skydiving Kapowsin (skydive with only 10 minutes of training!) and the new Ridge Motorsports Park for car racing and motocross.  
7750804086 606588f274 o yziw1g

Lavender picking at Graysmarsh Farms in Sequim, WA.

Image: flickr/irisphotos

Filed under
Road Trips, NW Travel, Olympic National Park
Show Comments
  1. Up Next
  2. Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

From forgotten history to fresh-from-the-farm cider to a valley of 10,000 waterfalls, there's so much to discover in our state's greenest corner.

Eat & Drink

Opening Dispatch

Scratch Vietnamese Sandwich Shop Lan Hue Opens on Jackson Street

12:20pm By Allecia Vermillion

Around Town

What We're Eating Now: August 2017

8:00am By Allecia Vermillion and Rosin Saez

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 19–25

07/19/2017 By Amber Wright

Expansion Mode

Cone and Steiner Will Open a New Location Downtown

07/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

National Daiquiri Day Is July 19: Here's Where to Sip

07/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

The Shade Index

7 Unforeseen Consequences of Seattle’s Soda Tax

07/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Arts & Culture

Ditch The Crowds

Some Weekend Alternatives to Capitol Hill Block Party

12:00pm By Darren Davis and Isabel Boutiette

Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

07/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Scene

The Seattle Art Fair Is the City’s Biggest Art Market. Too Bad Not Everyone’s Buying.

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

07/14/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/13/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

News & City Life

City Hall

Murray Opposes More Human Rights Commission Appointments

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Mike McGinn

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Mayor, City Council Take Steps for More Police Reform

07/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

The Shade Index

7 Unforeseen Consequences of Seattle’s Soda Tax

07/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Murray Allegations

The Charter Challenge in Removing Murray

07/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

The Kings of Suicide Hill: Inside the Famous—and Deadly—Omak Stampede

07/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Style File

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

07/14/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Back Again

Remodeled Pottery Barn Returns to U Village Today

07/13/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Northwest Travel

Secrets of the Olympic Peninsula: 25 Hidden Gems Waiting Across the Sound

3:00pm By Allison Williams

Olympics 101

First Time In the Olympic Peninsula? Here's What to See.

3:00pm By Allison Williams

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Health & Wellness

Best of the City

Top Doctors 2017

8:00am Edited by Ariana Dawes

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe