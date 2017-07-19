Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 19–25

Raised the roof for some Raised Doughnuts this weekend. Image: Raised Doughnuts

Wed, July 19

National Daiquiri Day

In Seattle, a daiquiri is a state of mind, something so tropical that it is innately transporting. Bartenders often speak of it in almost religious terms. A perfect drink. A pure cocktail. A transcendent experience. And here are the places to sip the rum-centric cocktail.

Thu, July 20

Happy Hour Food Walk

The International District is hosting this month’s happy hour food walk with 30 restaurants participating. From 4–7, each menu will have specials priced at $2, $4, and $6. Craw Fish King will have $2 craw fish tacos, Pacific Hong Kong Cafe will have $4 black pepper teriyaki chicken with rice, and Four Seas will have $6 soy sauce chow mein. Take breaks between entrees for maximum eating capabilities.

Sat, July 22

Raised Doughnuts Popup at Citizen

Doughnuts. Coffee. Need we say more? Yes–Raised Doughnuts is taking over Citizen’s beer garden for a hole-y popup. Commence mouth watering: they’re bringing along ube coconut, cold brew crumble made with Lighthouse Roasters, lemon verbena, raspberry holes, and classic maple bars and apple fritters. It starts at 10am, and they’ll go until they sell out.

Sat, July 22

Beer and Yoga at Cloudburst Brewing

Cloudburst Brewing is partnering with Just Add Yoga to bring together two things that bring peace to this world: beer and meditation. The yoga class starts at 10:30am, but the organizers are trying to break free of the Seattle freeze and are encouraging attendees to come at 10am to socialize and meet their mat neighbors.

Sat, July 22 & Sun, July 23

Wine on the Rock

Bainbridge Island is home to seven wineries, all of whom will be pouring for this two-day wine hop. Grab a complimentary glass at your first stop, and taste away. Included in the $45 ticket is a special wine class, food pairings, live music at every stop, and a six-bottle wine tote—meaning you’ll need to carry one in hand when you buy a bottle at every winery.

