  1. News & City Life
  2. PubliCola

City Hall

Murray Opposes More Human Rights Commission Appointments

"This attitude can only create an echo chamber between the commissions and the city's political branches," the Human Rights Commission wrote to the Seattle mayor.

By Hayat Norimine 7/19/2017 at 6:53pm

Screen shot 2017 07 19 at 6.51.40 pm ss3peq

A civil rights committee meeting with the Human Rights Commission discussing the bill to expand Office of Civil Rights commissions' membership count on June 13, 2017.

Image: City of Seattle

Last week when Seattle council members unanimously approved a city income tax, another much smaller, seemingly uncontroversial council bill got put on hold—an ordinance by Lisa Herbold that would expand the Office of Civil Rights commissions from 16 to 21 members each. The additional volunteer positions allowed the four commissions to handle more work, commission members, council members, and mayor Ed Murray all agreed. Three council members unanimously passed the bill out of the civil rights committee weeks earlier.

Yet the legislation was delayed for another two weeks—scheduled for a vote this Monday—after Murray made it clear he wouldn't support the bill if it passed through council. And the tension between the mayor and the Human Rights Commission seems to beg the question of how much independence the commissions should have.

"The mayor deeply values the contributions each of the four commissions makes to the city, and wants to support their work," Anthony Auriemma, director of council relations for Murray, wrote in an email to council members July 7, three days before the bill was scheduled for a vote. "However, he does not support the legislation in its current form. We urge a modification to the legislation prior to sending the bill to the mayor." 

What Murray had a problem with: Adding more commission-appointed seats. The bill would allow each of the four commissions (Human Rights Commission, LGBTQ Commission, Commission for People with DisAbilities, and Seattle Women's Commission) to appoint four of their members instead of one or two. For years, the commissions had a hard time filling vacant seats, and a report this year found that the positions left vacant for the longest amount of time were those appointed by the mayor's office.

Over the span of two years—from June 2015 to May 2017—45 of the total 69 positions have been vacant at one point; 43 of those 45 positions were either appointed by the mayor or city council, with an average vacancy period of about seven months. With more members chosen by the commission, supporters hoped there would be fewer vacancies and that they'd be filled far more quickly. (By comparison, two out of five of the commission-appointed positions were vacant at one point, for an average period of two months.) Murray is instead proposing an amendment to add a time limit to appointments. 

The mayor's office argues that because the commission members serve as advisory roles to the mayor and council, they should be the ones to choose those members. Auriemma's email stated that appointments to commissions are typically split 50-50 between the mayor and the council, and that the proposed bill would "greatly" expand the number of members chosen by the commission—"this would be unprecedented," the email read. (It would change the number of commission-appointed members from roughly 7 percent of total members to 19 percent.) Murray's spokesperson, Benton Strong, said "it's pretty straightforward"; they're city commissions, therefore aren't independent and should be appointed by city officials. 

The Human Rights Commission disagrees. In a letter responding to Murray's criticisms, the members said they have a responsibility to criticize "policies that run afoul of social justice principles"—for example, its opposition to the sweetened beverage tax after council members removed diet soda, despite the racial equity toolkit's recommendations. 

"This attitude can only create an echo chamber between the commissions and the city's political branches," the commission wrote on July 10. "We fear that your position imperils our role and disregards the community groups that we strive to partner with on pressing matters.

The commission also wrote that Murray's proposed amendment wouldn't be a solution, but worried it would lead to rushed jobs in finding someone to fill the seat. Commission members, by contrast, are familiar with the needs of the specific commissions and fill positions based on those needs, leading to better retention rates, the commission wrote. 

"We question why, even if 'unprecedented,' this is objectionable," the letter went on. "Frankly, the commissions are growing increasingly frustrated by your continued opposition to what seems to be such a minor but functionally important change." 

Filed under
Lisa Herbold, Ed Murray, Human Rights Commission
Show Comments

Related Content

City Hall

City Releases Its Income Tax Proposal

06/13/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Income Tax

Herbold Wants to Pass Income Tax Legislation by July 10

04/24/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Black Mother Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

06/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

City Hall

Council Passes "Milestone" Legislation on Police Accountability

05/22/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Eat & Drink

Food & Drink

Nosh Pit Weekly Planner: July 19–25

07/19/2017 By Amber Wright

Expansion Mode

Cone and Steiner Will Open a New Location Downtown

07/19/2017 By Rosin Saez

Behind Bars

National Daiquiri Day Is July 19: Here's Where to Sip

07/18/2017 By Stefan Milne

The Shade Index

7 Unforeseen Consequences of Seattle’s Soda Tax

07/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

A New (Drinking) Joint

Cannabis City Owner to Open Bar in Ballard

07/17/2017 By Amber Wright

Shifts & Shakeups

This Week in Restaurant News: Ice Cream, More Ice Cream, and Lots of Beer

07/14/2017 By Amber Wright

Arts & Culture

Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

07/19/2017 By Darren Davis

Bang For Your Buck

Cheap Week: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

Scene

The Seattle Art Fair Is the City’s Biggest Art Market. Too Bad Not Everyone’s Buying.

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Tech Me Out to the Ballgame

In Which We Test Out the New Amazon Echo System at Safeco Field

07/14/2017 By Darren Davis

The Weekend Starts...Now

The Top Things to Do This Weekend: July 13–16

07/13/2017 By Darren Davis and Jaime Archer

Art Collabs

Celebrate Emerging Women Filmmakers at the Future of Film Is Feminist Festival

07/12/2017 By Isabel Boutiette

News & City Life

City Hall

Murray Opposes More Human Rights Commission Appointments

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Mayor's Race 2017

Candidate Profile: Mike McGinn

07/19/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Police Accountability

Mayor, City Council Take Steps for More Police Reform

07/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

The Shade Index

7 Unforeseen Consequences of Seattle’s Soda Tax

07/17/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Murray Allegations

The Charter Challenge in Removing Murray

07/17/2017 By Hayat Norimine

Feature

The Kings of Suicide Hill: Inside the Famous—and Deadly—Omak Stampede

07/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Style & Shopping

Elements of Style

With Muses, Immigrants and Refugees Sew a Fresh Start

07/17/2017 By Rosin Saez

Wish List

The Met Set: 5 Shop Talk Must-Haves for July

07/17/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 17–23

07/17/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Style File

The Efflorescent Music and Style of Zahara

07/14/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Back Again

Remodeled Pottery Barn Returns to U Village Today

07/13/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Fashion and Events

Wear What When: July 10–16

07/10/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Best Bars

Jackpot City

A Pinball Rebirth Is Happening in Seattle

07/14/2017 By Rosin Saez

Pike Place Bar-Ket

Best Pike Place Market Drinking

06/27/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Seattle Pet Guide

What's the Deal with Dogs at Bars?

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Belltown Brewing Is Back in Black

04/11/2017 By Darren Davis

Bar Stool Dispatch

Watering Holes: Bar Charlie Lands Safely on Stone Way

03/28/2017 By Darren Davis

Review

New Luck Toy Insists It's a Bar, but the Food's the Charm

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Travel & Outdoors

Stargazer's Guide

Ain't No Party Like a Table Mountain Star Party

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Are We All Gonna Die?

A Guide to August's Rare Total Solar Eclipse

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

'Tis the Season

10 Quintessentially Summer Things to Do in Seattle

06/12/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Stargazer's Guide

Wanna See Stars? Here Are 5 Places to Go for Instant Astronomy

06/12/2017 By Allison Williams

Galaxy Quests

A Stargazer’s Guide to the Pacific Northwest

06/11/2017 By Allison Williams

Getaway Guides

Guide to the San Juan Islands

05/25/2017 By Seattle Met Staff

Health & Wellness

Explainer

Could a Single-Payer Plan in Washington Soon Come to Pass?

07/13/2017 By James Ross Gardner

The Scoop on Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow Heads to Nordstrom This Month

05/12/2017 By Rosin Saez

Seattle Pet Guide

Trending Now: High-End Pet Travel and Marijuana for Dogs

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Seattle Pet Guide

At Seattle Humane, 7,000 Dogs and Cats Get New Homes Every Year

04/17/2017 By Allison Williams

Screen Time Savant

How Much Screen Time Is Too Much? Ask Seattle's Dimitri Christakis.

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Good to Know

Breastfeeding Bingo

03/20/2017 By Allecia Vermillion

Home & Real Estate

Habitat

This Lake Washington Home Belongs on the Mediterranean

07/17/2017 By Darren Davis

Street View

Could the Solution to Homeless Be Geodesic?

07/14/2017 Photography by James Ross Gardner

Seattle Summer

Backyard Inspiration: 4 Gorgeous Pacific Northwest Patios

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Neighborhoods

Property Developers Are Starting to Eye the International District

06/12/2017 By Darren Davis

Flower Power

Groundbreaking Florals for Spring

05/23/2017 By Nicole Erickson

Eye Candy

Architect Tom Kundig Is the King of Cabin Porn

05/15/2017 By Allison Williams

509 Olive Way, Suite 305, Seattle, WA 98101
Phone: 206-957-2234 • Fax: 206-447-3388
© 2017 SagaCity Media
  • Eat & Drink
  • Arts & Culture
  • News & City Life
  • Style & Shopping
  • Travel & Outdoors
  • Home & Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Best of the City
  • Weddings
  • The Met Pages
  • The Magazine
  • Subscribe