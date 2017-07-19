  1. Arts & Culture
Bachelor Party

Chase the Dream and Audition for 'The Bachelor' at Pacific Place

Ever want to become that special sort of famous? This might be your best shot.

By Darren Davis 7/19/2017 at 12:23pm

This could be you.

Image: Courtesy ABC Television

Fan of ABC's The Bachelor? Like, the sort of fan who secretly (or not) imagines themselves accepting that final rose? Or maybe you just want to be the next season's wild card personality and leverage it into some sweet sponsorship cash.

On Thursday, July 20The Bachelor team comes to town for a casting call at Pacific Place. Not only will they be searching for next season's potential star, but the event—which takes place from 3–7pm—is pretty much a miniature convention, with event-specific store offers, a rose selfie station, Bachelor trivia, and food specials.

Lest you forget, Taylor—a Seattleite— got pretty far into the competition last year. And Desiree and Chris from season 9 of The Bachelorette live here. Not saying Seattle is lucky when it comes to finding love on television. Except that's exactly what I'm saying. 

